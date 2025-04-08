DetectTrend5

Expert Advisor DetectTrend5 - v3.5 for MT5

The Expert Advisor is capable of working on netting and hedging account types. Designed for use in the MetaTrader-5 environment on the Forex market, but will work on stock and commodity instruments. At the same time, it issues a warning about the caution of use.

The EA detects a trend change and generates a trading signal. In this case, the opposite positions opened by this instance of the Expert Advisor are liquidated, and the temporary loss is remembered and added to the new profit target.

If the current loss exceeds MAX LOSS (of Percents) - money management limitation - then the position is liquidated, and the current debt is remembered for further compensation.

The expert has a graphical interface in the form of buttons. The initial button is one. It allows you to collapse all interface menus for easy observation. In expanded form, there is a submenu of the current state, additional visualization and a menu of settings that can be changed on the fly.

Description of parameters:

Expert Advisor ID - (magic) instance number identifier.

period FAST MA (5-200) - period of the fast moving moving average used.

period SLOW MA (7-500) - period of the used slow moving average.

TimeFrame for signal - timeframe for signals. Can be fixed or current.

T ake Profit (pt) (5-1000) - the number of points for calculating the profit target of a new position.

T arget Profit (USD) (1-20) - profit target for a new position.

Threshold for Signal (pt) (1-1000) - signal shaping threshold.

MAX LOSS of Percents - the maximum current loss of the position in relation to the deposit balance.

Restore value of Percents - the maximum amount to compensate for accumulated debts, in relation to the balance of the deposit.

The Expert Advisor displays alarming messages in a graphical form and in a log record if there is a lack of funds and if it is not used correctly.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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