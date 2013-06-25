Account Info and Max Lot
- Utilities
- Viktor Mossekhin
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 January 2019
- Activations: 5
The script displays the following information:
- Maximum possible lot for a Buy or Sell deal at the moment;
- Daily, weekly, monthly and yearly profit;
- Maximal and minimal lot allowed by dealer;
- Account type (real, demo);
- The number of open positions and orders.
- Swap (long and shoet),
- текущий инструмент,
- текущее плечо,
- уровень Stop (stop level).
- Tick value and Pip value.
