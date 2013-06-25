Account Info and Max Lot

The script displays the following information:

  • Maximum possible lot for a Buy or Sell deal at the moment;
  • Daily, weekly, monthly and yearly profit;
  • Maximal and minimal lot allowed by dealer;
  • Account type (real, demo);
  • The number of open positions and orders.
  • Swap (long and shoet),
  • текущий инструмент,
  • текущее плечо,
  • уровень Stop (stop level).
  • Tick value and Pip value.
Filter:
Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.27 12:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review