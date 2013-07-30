Trade Magic

Another script for opening orders and positions that features the possibility to set a comment and a magic number.

Parameters:

  • Magic - magic number.
  • Comment - comment for an order or position.
  • OrdType - type of the order or position (Buy, Sell, BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop, SellStop, BuyStopLimit, SellStopLimit).
  • Lot - request volume of the order.
  • Price - price at which the order should be executed.
  • LimitPrice - price that will be used for a Stop Limit order.
  • SL - Stop Loss price (loss control).
  • TP - Take Profit price (fixing profit).
Recommended products
Risk Manager Optimum
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
Utilities
RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net! RiskManagerOptimum is the most advanced and professional trade and account risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It monitors and manages existing positions in real time to control risk, drawdown, and exposure across all symbols. The EA is designed for manual traders, algorithmic traders, and portfolio traders who require strict and automated risk control across Forex, metals, crypto, indi
Trade Copy MT5
Shao Chen
4 (2)
Utilities
TradeCopy  is an efficient MT4, MT5 trade copy software,using as EA on MT4 real account. You can download the Demo unlimit version to test on Demo account： Trade Copy MT4 Demo Free Trade Copy MT5 Demo Free Features: 1.Can achieve  cross-MT4 and MT5 trade copy . 2. The Sender and the receiver are in the same file, which is convenient to use. 3.Can achieve cross-broker trade copy. 4.More trade copy style,  you can copy by balance,equity, lot ratio or fixed lot . 5.Can enlarge or reduce the amoun
BlackWing Signal Provider MT5 to Telegram
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Utilities
Introducing the BlackWing Signal Provider—an advanced EA designed to enhance your trading experience by facilitating seamless communication between your MetaTrader 5 platform and Telegram channels, groups, or individual users. Key Features: 1. Real-Time Event Notifications: Receive instant alerts on new trades, modified orders, closed positions, and deleted orders. Stay informed and make well-timed decisions. 2. Interactive Chart Snapshots: Share chart snapshots along with new trades and ord
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
Instant Trade Risk Click
Chinonso Chizoba Eke
Utilities
The instant trade risk click EA is aimed to help you get into the market as quickly as possible. You give it your risk percentage, and your risk to reward you're hoping to get, then an option to set only stop loss and no take profit. With that, every CTRL + Left Click events on the chart would instantly open a position, with the price on the clicked x and y axis as the stop loss, and the open price as the current markets bid/ask price. If you click above the price, it's a Sell position , if yo
Trading Keys MT5
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (7)
Experts
Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? Cl
FREE
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilities
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Experts
Yellowstone FX: Product Description Tap into the raw, predictable power of the gold market with Yellowstone FX , the definitive trading solution engineered for the XAUUSD M15 chart. Are you tired of erratic EAs that fail to find consistency in the market's daily chaos? Yellowstone FX is built on a foundation of reliability, designed to erupt with powerful trading opportunities with the dependability of a force of nature. At the core of Yellowstone FX is its advanced neural network, supercharged
Quantum Breakout Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Quantum Breakout Lite - CPU-Optimized Breakout EA Quantum Breakout Lite is a sophisticated, CPU-optimized Expert Advisor designed for professional breakout trading. This lightweight version delivers institutional-grade breakout detection with minimal resource consumption, making it perfect for VPS deployment and continuous operation. Key Features Advanced Breakout Detection Dynamic Support/Resistance Analysis: Intelligent detection of key price levels using configurable lookback periods. Adapti
FREE
Expert AI Micro Trend Adaptive Strategy
Van Dai Luu
Experts
# AI Micro-Trend Adaptive Strategy: Revolutionize Your Forex Trading Introducing our state-of-the-art Forex trading Expert Advisor - the AI Micro-Trend Adaptive Strategy. This innovative system combines artificial intelligence-driven trend detection with an adaptive grid approach, designed to capitalize on short-term market movements while intelligently managing risk. Perfect for traders seeking to harness the power of micro-trends in the dynamic world of currency trading. ## Key Features: 1
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Correlation Analyzer
Oleg Peiko
Utilities
This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file. For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used. The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way. This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilities
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
Kieu Quyen Ly
Utilities
This EA is primarily used for scalping XAUUSD. Purpose Removes emotion from trade management   - automatically protects positions and takes profits so you don't have to make difficult decisions under pressure. What It Does ️   Auto Stop Loss Sets SL based on recent highs/lows + buffer No more manual placement stress   Auto Partial Profits Two modes: Fixed Movement : Close 50% after X price movement R-Ratio : Close 50% at 1.2R profit target Locks in gains while letting winners run. ️   One
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Experts
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Gold Momentum Master
Norapan Tonphim
Utilities
Gold Momentum Master  Professional Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1) Overview Gold Momentum Master  is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The system is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe , focusing on short-term momentum-based scalping trades. The core objective of this EA is controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — not aggressive or uncontrolled trading. Strategy Concept The strategy combines momentum detection with volatil
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
THV Trailing Buy Sell Stop Mt5
Trong Khanh Phan
Experts
Hi Traders, This EA handle the  TRAILING Buy Stop and/or  TRAILING Sell Stop Logic in a very smart way. You can choose only Buy / only Sell or both. Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download Configurations ( default values are shown in brackets ) : // -   ATR period:  input the ATR period for calculation (14) -  Magic Number:  define the magic number // -   Enable Buy Stop : Allow the EA to place a Buy Stop order -  Lot Buy:  volume
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
Experts
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilities
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Telegram EA Manager
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
Utilities
All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT5:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95742 Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.41 (27)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
More from author
Account Info and Max Lot
Viktor Mossekhin
Utilities
The script displays the following information: Maximum possible lot for a Buy or Sell deal at the moment; Daily, weekly, monthly and yearly profit; Maximal and minimal lot allowed by dealer; Account type (real, demo); The number of open positions and orders. Swap (long and shoet), текущий инструмент, текущее плечо, уровень Stop (stop level). Tick value and Pip value.
Filter:
Vadim Strelkov
7710
Vadim Strelkov 2014.04.18 09:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review