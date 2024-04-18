Sunan Giri

5

Sunan Giri EA by Victoradhitya

Risk Disclosure :
Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.
An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA!


ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set
every trade always uses a hidden SL

EA has back test for 5 years
Minimum balance $1000

Recensioni 3
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.07.20 01:49 
 

A very simple but good EA . I customized my EURUSD set, luckily bringing me regular profit . Big thanks for the developer !

worldofhunger
1054
worldofhunger 2024.05.01 19:55 
 

Good EA, doesnt trade often but it is good EA, thank you.

