Sunan Giri

5

Sunan Giri EA by Victoradhitya

Risk Disclosure :
Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.
An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA!


ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set
every trade always uses a hidden SL

EA has back test for 5 years
Minimum balance $1000

İncelemeler 3
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.07.20 01:49 
 

A very simple but good EA . I customized my EURUSD set, luckily bringing me regular profit . Big thanks for the developer !

worldofhunger
1054
worldofhunger 2024.05.01 19:55 
 

Good EA, doesnt trade often but it is good EA, thank you.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sunan Giri For MT5
Victor Adhitya
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sunan Giri EA for MT5 by Victoradhitya Risk Disclosure : Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA! ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set every trade always uses a hidden SL EA has back test for 5 years Minimum balance $1000
FREE
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Victor Marti Hedge Tunnel
Victor Adhitya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Combine the Technical Analysis entry and Mathematics Algorithm trading system. Using Zone Recovery strategy logic and increment lot. Risk Disclosure : Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA!
İncelemeye yanıt