Sunan Giri For MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 4 July 2024
Sunan Giri EA for MT5 by VictoradhityaRisk Disclosure :
Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.
An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA!
ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set
every trade always uses a hidden SL
EA has back test for 5 years
Minimum balance $1000
can you share your coding for this free version,