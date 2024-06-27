Sunan Giri For MT5

5

Sunan Giri EA for MT5 by Victoradhitya

Risk Disclosure :
Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor.
An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA!


ea uses a no martingle strategy or martingale strategy depends on your set
every trade always uses a hidden SL

EA has back test for 5 years
Minimum balance $1000


Reviews 8
Muhammad Faizul Bin Jasman
120
Muhammad Faizul Bin Jasman 2025.10.11 23:43 
 

can you share your coding for this free version,

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:51 
 

best indicator

Aris Widyawan
18
Aris Widyawan 2025.06.19 08:57 
 

Baru coba test 1 hari, berfungsi dengan baik dan pelajari bagaimana alasan ambil posisi... menarik hasil karya anda... terus berkarya mas. thanks alot

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Combine the Technical Analysis entry and Mathematics Algorithm trading system. Using Zone Recovery strategy logic and increment lot. Risk Disclosure : Futures, Forex, Stock, Crypto and Derivative trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. I am not responsible for any financial losses you may incur by using this EA!
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Jonny Goh
27
Jonny Goh 2026.04.30 01:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Muhammad Faizul Bin Jasman
120
Muhammad Faizul Bin Jasman 2025.10.11 23:43 
 

can you share your coding for this free version,

[Deleted] 2025.07.08 04:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:51 
 

best indicator

Aris Widyawan
18
Aris Widyawan 2025.06.19 08:57 
 

Baru coba test 1 hari, berfungsi dengan baik dan pelajari bagaimana alasan ambil posisi... menarik hasil karya anda... terus berkarya mas. thanks alot

Aref Barakat
489
Aref Barakat 2025.03.11 10:24 
 

It is one of the best free EAs and even much better than a lot of paid EAs with default settings. but im wondering if there is a setfile to use and any advise about timeframe to set or pairs?

To be
28
To be 2024.08.19 17:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Byunghak Kim
499
Byunghak Kim 2024.07.02 16:25 
 

The backtesting results are very promising. It's hard to believe that an EA of this quality is free. However, when I tried to run it on a real account, a large number of errors occurred, so I am currently inquiring with the author. The author's response has been very quick and friendly. If the bug I'm inquiring about get resolved, this EA will be far more valuable than many expensive ones.

(updated as of 2024/7/6)

After extensive testing, I have understood how this EA operates. I will start running it on a real account with custom settings from next week. I will update the results after running it for about a month.

Victor Adhitya
7803
Reply from developer Victor Adhitya 2024.07.03 08:57
ok let me check for this bug because in my broker no error result. what broker do you used?
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