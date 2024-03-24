WPR SR Level

Our support and resistance levels help to determine the reversal of the market price, fully track the trend, and also fix the profits in a timely manner. Support and resistance levels can also determine trading ranges.

When you hover your mouse over the upper right corner of a level, a hint with a description of the level pops up.

To avoid cluttering the chart, levels disappear after breaking through.


Input parameters:

WPR_Period              = WPR period

UpLevel                    = WPR top level

DnLevel                    = WPR lower level

MA_Period                = moving average period

Shading                    = Levels Shading = Заливка уровней

WidthLine_of_Range = Level Line Width = Толщина линий уровней

Up_SR_UpLevel         = color of breaking the upper level  from bottom to top 

Dn_SR_UpLevel         = color of breakout the upper level from top to bottom 

Up_SR_DnLevel         = color of breaking the lower level  from bottom to top 

Dn_SR_DnLevel         = color of breakout the lower level from top to bottom

Up_SR_0Level           = color of breaking the zero level from bottom to top

Dn_SR_0Level           = color of breakout the zero level from top to bottom

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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