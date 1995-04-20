WPR SR Level
- Indicatori
- Eduard Bartashevich
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 24 marzo 2024
- Attivazioni: 7
Our support and resistance levels help to determine the reversal of the market price, fully track the trend, and also fix the profits in a timely manner. Support and resistance levels can also determine trading ranges.
When you hover your mouse over the upper right corner of a level, a hint with a description of the level pops up.
To avoid cluttering the chart, levels disappear after breaking through.
Input parameters:
WPR_Period = WPR period
UpLevel = WPR top level
DnLevel = WPR lower level
MA_Period = moving average period
Shading = Levels Shading = Заливка уровней
WidthLine_of_Range = Level Line Width = Толщина линий уровней
Up_SR_UpLevel = color of breaking the upper level from bottom to top
Dn_SR_UpLevel = color of breakout the upper level from top to bottom
Up_SR_DnLevel = color of breaking the lower level from bottom to top
Dn_SR_DnLevel = color of breakout the lower level from top to bottom
Up_SR_0Level = color of breaking the zero level from bottom to top
Dn_SR_0Level = color of breakout the zero level from top to bottom