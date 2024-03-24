WPR SR Level

Our support and resistance levels help to determine the reversal of the market price, fully track the trend, and also fix the profits in a timely manner. Support and resistance levels can also determine trading ranges.

When you hover your mouse over the upper right corner of a level, a hint with a description of the level pops up.

To avoid cluttering the chart, levels disappear after breaking through.





Input parameters:

WPR_Period = WPR period

UpLevel = WPR top level

DnLevel = WPR lower level

MA_Period = moving average period

Shading = Levels Shading = Заливка уровней

WidthLine_of_Range = Level Line Width = Толщина линий уровней

Up_SR_UpLevel = color of breaking the upper level from bottom to top

Dn_SR_UpLevel = color of breakout the upper level from top to bottom

Up_SR_DnLevel = color of breaking the lower level from bottom to top

Dn_SR_DnLevel = color of breakout the lower level from top to bottom

Up_SR_0Level = color of breaking the zero level from bottom to top

Dn_SR_0Level = color of breakout the zero level from top to bottom