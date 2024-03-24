WPR SR Level

Our support and resistance levels help to determine the reversal of the market price, fully track the trend, and also fix the profits in a timely manner. Support and resistance levels can also determine trading ranges.

When you hover your mouse over the upper right corner of a level, a hint with a description of the level pops up.

To avoid cluttering the chart, levels disappear after breaking through.


Input parameters:

WPR_Period              = WPR period

UpLevel                    = WPR top level

DnLevel                    = WPR lower level

MA_Period                = moving average period

Shading                    = Levels Shading = Заливка уровней

WidthLine_of_Range = Level Line Width = Толщина линий уровней

Up_SR_UpLevel         = color of breaking the upper level  from bottom to top 

Dn_SR_UpLevel         = color of breakout the upper level from top to bottom 

Up_SR_DnLevel         = color of breaking the lower level  from bottom to top 

Dn_SR_DnLevel         = color of breakout the lower level from top to bottom

Up_SR_0Level           = color of breaking the zero level from bottom to top

Dn_SR_0Level           = color of breakout the zero level from top to bottom

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
VisualOrders and InfoAccount
Eduard Bartashevich
Göstergeler
VisualOrders and InfoAccount - an indicator for analyzing your own trading or analyzing someone else's account. Additionally, there is a possibility to quickly obtain information on the account and the terminal. Information is placed both on the chart and in the Experts tab. All displayed information is disabled in the settings, allowing the trader to leave only the necessary information.
FREE
Trend Channel 3D MTF
Eduard Bartashevich
Göstergeler
Non-repainting , signal channel indicator. It helps traders visually define the trading direction. When the price forms the internal trend-following channel using signals (arrows and diamonds), the indicator recommends possible trend continuation of the price movement direction. The signal of the price crossing the external channel warns that the regression line has been reached and correction or reversal is possible. The indicator prompts a trader to close orders fully or partially. The indicat
Next Trend Pro
Eduard Bartashevich
Göstergeler
Next Trend Pro INDICATOR - the best trend indicator on the market, the indicator works on all timeframes and assets, the indicator is built on the basis of 12 years of experience in forex and many other markets. You know that many trend indicators on the internet are not perfect, late and difficult to trade with, but the Next Trend Pro indicator is different, the Next Trend Pro indicator shows a buy or sell signal, colored candles confirm the signal, and support levels and resistance levels give
Trend Scalper Arrows Entry Exit
Eduard Bartashevich
Göstergeler
The Trend_Scalper_Arrows_Entry&Exit trend indicator perfectly follows the trend, indicates entry search zones, indicates entry signals with arrows, and also indicates zones for fixing market orders with vertical lines. An excellent indicator for both beginners in Forex trading and professionals. All lines, arrows, alerts can be disabled. See all indicator parameters on the screenshot.
BolMaRsiArrows
Eduard Bartashevich
Göstergeler
Channel indicator, written according to a strategy based on indicators: BollingerBands, Moving Average, RSI and TMA. The indicator embodies arrow signals for the trend, counter-trend, and also for fixing transactions. And also all possible alerts.   The indicator is ideal for working together with a trend indicator for taking profits.   All settings are on screenshots.
