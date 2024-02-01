Awesome Price Action Movement Indicator APAMI Pro

4

Intro to APAMI, PROfessional edition

Trace exactly how far prices trend between two price levels with fractional pip precision, while qualifying price movement between the same price levels.

  • Completely automate when trends change direction and volatility, without any lag.  This is possible because the Accurate Price Action Measurement Indicator (APAMI) actually does what no other indicator can:  measure price distance between two points and simultaneously qualify the price action that occurs between those 2 points with geometric pass/fail criteria. 

  • If prices pullback too much before continuing in the same direction, then that trend/volatility can be disqualified and a new trend can be measured (in the same or opposite direction). By limiting the measurement to only price movements in this way, you can actually measure volatility, trend direction, and momentum all at once, in real-time (coincidentally).  I argue that no other known indicator can do this the way APAMI can.
  • Up and down trends (movements) are independently measured.  So you never have to worry about whether you are missing out on a new emerging trend. 

  • You can hide some pending lines if you want to reduce chart clutter and run it concurrently with other indicators.  Although in my humble opinion you will likely end up removing most of those other [silly] indicators so that there is no “indicator overload” or “chart exhaustion”.

  • So if you think about the typical use of a ruler or straight edge in real life for carpentry (or masonry for you conspiracy buffs) as a precision tool measure the exact length of something to draw, then you will begin to understand the true power of APAMI for trend measuring purposes.  Especially when you consider objectively measuring or qualifying price movement between or within the trend for pass/fail criteria….or export for further analysis.

  • Alerts:  Email/SMS*, push notification**, popup window, or any combination of these 3.
    (*SMS via email-to-SMS gateway supported, if your mobile carrier support it  | **requires mt4 app installed on target mobile device(s)

Quick comparison chart:  Free / Pro / Pro + Plus + / Pro Plus Enterprise

   APAMI Indicator Version
Features
  Free 
 PRO 
 Pro Plus
 Pro Plus Enterprise 
Trends detected by measuring distance/direction across ticks in real time ("moves")
Determine momentum using retracement qualifier




Adjust looseness for initial qualification of moves




measure uptrends and downtrends simultaneously




Flag unusual ticks and gaps from datafeed




Can be backtested/simulated




Turn on/off HUD labels




Use hotkey to switch between HUD labels




Keep completed moves on chart when removing indicator from chart




Email/Popup/Push alerts when target length is achieved (moveComplete)




Features
  Free 
 PRO 
 Pro Plus
 Pro Plus Enterprise 
Change font colors or size of label




Measure volatility avg change across individual moves




Record volatility stats of individual moves to txt file




Measure volatility stats across all incoming ticks for multiple consecutive tick lengths 




record volatility stats across all ticks to text file




Record volatility stats across all ticks and display as HUD




Auto-adjust moveComplete length based on volatility




News-based Custom trend measurement (import news calendar; single source)




triple-sourced news custom trend


 
6-sources news custom trends




Features
  Free 
 PRO 
 Pro Plus
 Pro Plus Enterprise 

    So how do I trade with APAMI?

    How to potentially profit with APAMI indicator:

    It's actually completely up to you.  There is no one way to use a ruler or straightedge.  It follows that there is no one correct way to trade with APAMI.   It was originally developed as part of a larger professional trading strategy in which grid/averaging was part of the ordering process. The focus was on counter-trend analysis, but that does not mean that it can only be used with averaging/counter-trending strategies.
    Nevertheless, many traders still want some idea of how to use it in real world trading.  Here is a short summary:
    • Scalping:  Scalpers could easily clip pips on pullbacks.  More risky without fundamental analysis, but hey.
    • News trading: Could also analyze the typical price moves across various news categories and then enter the markets after a certain amount of movement has occurred during that news cycle. 
    • Swing trading:  Cut out some of the swing movement.  Or better identify pivot points of the swing.
    • Position/”Trend” traders:  Similar to swing trading mixed with news trading. You could potentially ‘cut out’ part of the trend, but with longer chart timeframes  Could be used for longer trends also.
    • Momentum Traders:  similar to position traders.

    The MT4 terminal should be left on continuously to maximize trend measurements, including the measurment accuracy.  You could use the lookback feature (pro editions), but this is technically simulated.  Real-time moves should have live, continuous connection. 

    • With weekend market breaks, APAMI will just continue when the market reopens.   Do not close the terminal unless necessary. Any pending moves not covered by lookback period may be lost.

    Which Chart Timeframe(s) (TF) should I use?

    While APAMI is timeframe-agnostic (20 pips price movement is 20 pips regardless of the timeframe), it is best to attach the indicator to 1m or 5 min timeframe chart in most cases.   If the trend length (MoveComplete) is larger (100-200+ pips), then 15-60m might be more appropriate.  This also depends on the pair and how many pips the typical daily range is.

    Also chart timeframe is heavily dependent on how long you will hold trade for.  If it is daytrading or swing trades that avg <1 week, then 1/5 min chart is best.  Hold time is 1-4 weeks long, then 5-30 min chart is better.  >4 weeks would use 15-60min.   Note that these recommendations are mainly to keep the chart organized with moderate zoom.  There are only so many bars you can have on chart, even fully zoomed in.  

    • I recommend to add Apami on 2-4 separate charts with different timeframes. Then observe which one works best for your trading setup.


      What APAMI is NOT

      Comparing APAMI coincident trend indicator with other indicator categories:

      • Not a zig-zag indicator:  From one point to the next, how do you determine whether a price has actually reached an endpoint of a zag?  You cant know the endpoint of the previous zag until the zig occurs in the opposite direction...so it still lags.   APAMI calculates up and down trends independently.  So you can sometimes see both UP and DOWN pending moves being drawn at the same time (as a current larger trend in one direction has not yet failed, but a new countertrend is possibly beginning).

        Also there is no lookback* for legitimate trends.  You must draw them in real time (terminal with indicator must constantly run) and then record them.  Only then could a previous trend be re-copied onto a chart.  Therefore, APAMI would likely replace any existing zig-zag indicator you have. 

        *[you can have a lookback in pro plus versions, but it is technically simulated for the part of the move that is in lookback period]

      • Not a Repainting indicator:  APAMI cannot repaint older moves by design.  APAMI is only useful in real time and to see historical APAMI moves already drawn previously by Apami.  Since all calculations are drawn coincidently, there is never a need to repaint anything.  Indicators that repaint are actually fake indicators because they are changing signals or their drawings after the fact with the benefit of hindsight.

      • Not a Moving Average:  The only thing that moves on a price chart is the current bid/ask price (or the "last" price).  But how far they move (length), how fast they move (speed, slope sharpness), and the activity that happens in between (retracement, volatility, tick length) can be objectively measured.  Averaging stale prices (simple, weighted, exponential, smoothed, et al) will always result in some lag.

      --------------  What other indicators APAMI could replace:  ----------

      • Oscillator:  One of the worst types of lagging indicators, because you have multiple averaging and smoothing of prices. With all this said, APAMI Pro Plus/Enterprise versions could show you distance across ticks and allow you to measure volatility across different moves.

      • Momentum:  Price rate of change (PROC) of prices over x periods ago can be a less laggy way to measure price action, depending on how momentum is calculated.  The lagging way you are thinking (RSI, MACD, ROC/PROC).  Actually, APAMI Free/Pro could be used to measure momentum when you consider slope or length of bars used. 

        APAMI Pro PLUS/Enterprise has the ability to incorporate tick-based volatility into recalculating the length of the trend in real time.  And you can also keep track of the tick lengths across several ticks on GUI and also in a log, which you could import or study for further analysis. 

        • Momentum is the rough equivalent of velocity in physics, as it has both direction and movement of prices.

      • Volatility:  The speed/quantity of the momentum of price change over a period of time.  Usually volatility would be compared with quantity of price changes over 2 or more different sections of identical time periods to study relative volatility.   How fast/often prices moved in one period of time compared to the same amount of time.    

        • APAMI Pro PLUS/Enterprise has the ability to measure differences in price movements across ticks and manipulate the length of the trend move.  Volatility could also be considered acceleration in physics.

      • Leading indicator:  While I can make the argument that APAMI performs leading calculations (especially the Pro Plus/Enterprise versions), the term “leading” is inaccurate.  Because the term leading implies that the indicator can see into the future.  But that is just an illusion.  All the averaging, smoothing, and other wizardry applied to make the indicator look fashionable ultimately confuses the user.  Consider instead:   Precise, coincident indication tools is the best anyone can get in real life use.

        The world’s ONLY coincident method to objectively track how prices trend without using any averaging, smoothing, or other guesswork (true zero-lag).  

      __________________________________________________________________________

      Apami Pro Indicator Properties

      Inputs description
      APAMI PRO inputs list
      		  Description 
      		 Notes 
      /---- Primary   Settings -----

      MOVE_MoveComplete Desired length of the trend, in pips. 17.5 = 17.5 pips. Length is measured from start level to end level and remains fixed, unless using ProPlus version with dynamic MoveComplete enabled. Passing move will complete on chart in Yellow/Red solid lines. Pending lines are thinner, dashed lines with same color. Failed moves are purple, thin dashed lines. But even failed moves can give you information about price inertia.
      Tiny moves < 3.0 need to have higher RetraceQual.
      MOVE_RetracementQualifier The % pip distance from the Start level current price must move in opposite direction (pullback) for MOVE to fail.
      38.5 = 38.5%; Abbr: RetraceQual      		 RetraceQual pip length will be auto-calculated and shown on pending lines.
      Lower % = looser qual; more trends, but weaker momentum/inertia required to pass.
      Higher % = stricter qual; less trends, but stronger momentum/inertia required to pass)
      Tiny MoveComplete < 3.0 need to have higher RetraceQual (>30%
      MOVE_IgnoreDistance pip distance from potential start level that RetraceQual is ignored. Once you see pending lines, Ignored distance has already been considered. 1.0 is good in 95% of cases.
      MoveComplete must be > IgnoreDistance
      ShiftDownMovesForSpread Shifts downward moves based on current spread once MoveComplete (reaches end level) Moves are calculated on same prices chart bars/candlesticks are drawn (bid prices). Shifting move considers the Ask price.
      PendingLineDataDisplay draws the Move start line, end line, RetraceQual line, and diagonal line from start point to highest end point achieved. Includes failed moves lines. False = only completed Moves are drawn on chart. No pending lines, EXCEPT for purple failed moves will still be drawn.
      DrawLines draws the Move start line, end line, RetraceQual line, and diagonal line from start point to highest end point achieved. False = only completed Moves are drawn on chart. No pending lines, INCLUDING no failed moves.
      APAMI PRO inputs list
      		  Description 
      		 Notes 
      /---   Secondary Settings ---

      EA_ID allows to assign a unique number for running multiple instances in the same terminal Differentiate multiple instances of indicator on the same symbol (including different charts). Not critical for indicator-only internal operations.
      AlertUp Enable alerts for Completed Moves;
      UP moves only       		Choose between: Popup window, Email, Push Notification, or any combination (or 'no alerts')
      AlertDown Enable alerts for Completed Moves; DOWN moves only Choose between: Popup window, Email, Push Notification, or any combination (or 'no alerts')
      DisplayHUD Heads-Up Display (HUD) of indicator information Choose between: None, Mini HUD and Full HUD.
      HUDFont_Size Customize HUD font size
      HUDRowColorEven customize color of HUD Even row make sure colors are different
      HUDRowColorOdd customize color of HUD Odd row make sure colors are different
      MOVE_LookBack How many previous chart bars from current bar to consider when first adding indicator to chart. 0 is best for freshest moves and least errors.
      > 0 is useful if you do not leave terminal on continuously, especially for larger trends.
      > 300, try increasing chart timeframe instead
      MaxMoveCompleteLineCount How many completed moves will remain on chart. Object control. Increase if you want more historical moves.
      HotKeyHUD Use keyboard to change/remove HUD "Ctrl + J". You may have to wait a few ticks (seconds) between each attempt.
      MOVE_Up true = Evaluate only UP moves Disable if you don't want any UP moves
      MOVE_Down true = Evaluate only DOWN moves Disable if you don't want any DOWN moves
      KeepObjectsAtExit true = Keep completed moves on chart if indicator is removed false = remove all objects from chart when removed
      APAMI PRO inputs list
      		  Description 
      		 Notes 
      /------ Log Settings

      AlertMissingData true = popup alert when missing datastream is detected that can affect pending moves default = false
      PrintMissingData true = expert log when missing datastream is detected that can affect pending moves default = true; may disable if you see pending moves are mostly unaffected.
      DebugMode not used only if developer requests this.
      Feel free to ask questions or submit feedback here or via email
      Make sure to attach empirical evidence so that we can understand the context of the bug
      Examples of empirical evidence is:

      1. Screen video where you reproduce the error or demonstrate .

        • use continuous recording tools like Bandicam, Thundersoft Screen Recorder, Snagit.  Web-based VideoCandy is also ok and does not require installation.  Mobile/tablet users may search for A-to-Z screen recorder.
        • try to keep the video to under 4 minutes. 

      2. Expert logs + journal logs generated from the terminal.

      If you are having errors attaching large files to the message, just use cloud file sharing service like google drive, dropbox, etc.

      Tags:  pure price action


      Video Awesome Price Action Movement Indicator APAMI Pro
      Reviews 2
      anjane201
      1038
      anjane201 2024.05.16 11:45 
       

      I am not trying to give negative feedback on the indicator but there is no info in any form like a pdf or a video to even understand how to use this product. The author has been supportive and would like to address the issues

      Recommended products
      BBMA Structure Guide
      Sahid Akbar
      Indicators
      Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
      Moving Pivot Average MT4
      Daifallah Alamri
      Indicators
      Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
      WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
      Premium SMC Indicator For MT4
      Sarah Ayuma Elijah
      Indicators
      Premium Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator – BOS | CHoCH | FVG | OB | Liquidity Zones - Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with auto zones   - Order Blocks (OB) detection   - Liquidity zones and inducement markers   - Alerts for key SMC signals   - Clean chart visuals – customizable and beginner-friendly   - Works on any pair, any timeframe - Trusted SMC logic built for MetaTrader 4   - Real-time signals, no lag or repainting   - Improves decis
      ON Trade Gann Squares
      Abdullah Alrai
      Indicators
      Download user manual from : https://ontrd.com/our-books/ MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/30284 Gann Squares Indicator: Analyzing Markets with Geometric Patterns The Gann Squares indicator is a powerful tool for market analysis that draws upon the mathematical concepts introduced by W.D. Gann in his article on "Mathematical Formula for Market Predictions." This indicator incorporates Gann's techniques involving square numbers such as 144, 90, and 52, as well as the Square of
      WhaleFinder MT4
      Kazuya Yamaoka
      Indicators
      Considering the main theories of Forex (Dow Theory, support lines, chart patterns, and Fibonacci retracements), It tells you the price range where whales (large investors) are likely to appear. You can trade at the price points that professionals also aim for. You no longer have to warry about where to aim next. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not
      Euro Session Indicator
      Oluwakemi Esther Osofundiya
      Indicators
      The EuroSession indicator combines filtering by a modified MACD and a trend based indicator. It is an indicator that tries to capture the early market move of the European session. This would mean that pending orders have to be placed way ahead of this move. BUY Pending orders (Buystop) should be placed if: Trend-Bias shows 'UP' MACD Bias shows 'Relatively UP' SELL Pending orders (Sellstop) should be placed if: Trend-Bias shows 'DOWN' MACD Bias shows 'Relatively DOWN' The currency pairs are: EUR
      Titan SuperTrend AI MT4
      Ilkay Ozsoy
      Indicators
      Titan SuperTrend AI Standart trend takip göstergeleri, piyasa dalgalanmaları ani değişimler geçirdiğinde genellikle tutarlı performans göstermekte zorlanır. Titan SuperTrend AI, son fiyat hareketlerini sistematik olarak değerlendirmek için tasarlanmış dinamik bir dönem tarama mekanizması kullanarak bu zorluğu ele alıyor. Sabit, statik değişkenlere dayanmak yerine, algoritma grafik başlatma veya sembol değişikliklerinde tarihsel mumları analiz ederek belirli varlığın mevcut volatilite profiline u
      Advantage Trends
      Yvan Musatov
      Indicators
      Advantage Trend — Precision Volatility-Based Trend Indicator Advantage Trend is a high-performance trend indicator that combines volatility analysis with a multi-layered momentum filtering system. Unlike standard oscillators, it uses an adaptive logic based on three different Williams’ Percent Range (WPR) periods and the Average True Range of the price to identify high-probability entry points. The indicator identifies "exhaustion" zones where the price deviates significantly from its average ra
      Order Block Type I
      Santi Dankamjad
      Indicators
      OBTE = Order Block Type I OBTI Indicator MT4 is the most accurate and customizable indicator on the market. It was developed to facilitate the analysis of operations based on candlestick patterns and supply-demand zones. These zones are possible movement reversal points. For this indicator is generated by the order block of smart money concept. Input parameters: 1. Multiple timeframes : M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 2. Default input: H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 3. Notifications / Send Emails / Notification
      PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
      Samil Bozuyuk
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
      Non Repaint Arrow indicator and EA
      Hakan Gule
      Indicators
      My indicator is 1000%, it never repaints, it works in every time period, there is only 1 variable, it sends notifications to your phone even if you are on vacation instead of at work, in a meeting, and there is also a robot version of this indicator With a single indicator you can get rid of indicator garbage It is especially suitable for scalping in the m1 and m5 time frames on the gold chart, and you can see long trends in the h1 time frame.
      Sell Signall
      Dmitriy Kashevich
      Indicators
      This indicator is named so for a reason, because it will show the reverse side of the market. It has several math indicators built in that are tuned to show the best signals for currency pairs! Ideally proved to be in work on the M5-M15 no more and no less! Only at the same time it shows up to 86.5% of correct signals! The settings include the colors of the arrows, the alert, and the same parameters so that you can reconfigure the indicator and trade on cryptocurrency and raw materials! If
      ICT Premium Discount HTF
      Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
      Indicators
      A professional Smart Money Concepts (ICT) indicator that plots true Higher Timeframe candles , Premium & Discount zones , and Equilibrium levels directly on lower timeframes for precise institutional analysis. ICT_Premium_Discount_HTF_Directional This indicator is designed for ICT, Smart Money, Institutional and Price Action traders who need a clear and accurate higher timeframe context while trading lower timeframes. Unlike common indicators, this tool draws real HTF candles (body & wicks) u
      ABC Indicator MT4
      Denys Babiak
      Indicators
      The ABC Indicator analyzes the market through waves, impulses, and trends, helping identify key reversal and trend-change points. It automatically detects waves A, B, and C, along with stop-loss and take-profit levels. A reliable tool to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of your trading. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128178 Key Features of the Indicator: 1. Wave and Trend Identification:    - Automatic detection of waves based on mov
      Possibility 75
      Leonid Basis
      Indicators
      Next level of trend trading here. Possibility 75%, the indicator analyzes the current market to determine short (small dot), middle (circle with a dot inside) and long (cross with a circle and a dot inside) trends.  Wingdings characters of  Aqua color represents the beginning of the UP trend. Wingdings characters of  Orange color represents the beginning of the DOWN trend. Possibility 75% Indicator will improve your trading in the world of forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.
      Entry and exit arrow
      Michael Oko Oboh
      Indicators
      ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
      Primary Trend
      Oleksii Ferbei
      Indicators
      Primary Trend is a handy tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to take a look at Primary Trend. The Primary Trend indicator studies price action as a collection of price and time vectors, and uses the average vector to determine the direction and strength of the market. This indicator highlights the short-term direction and strength of the market. The indicator is not redrawn. The indicator implements a breakout strategy. The arrows show the direction of the ma
      Enigmera
      Ivan Stefanov
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
      No Skam
      Abdulkarim Karazon
      Indicators
      NO SKAM Arrow Indicator The NO SKAM Arrow Indicator is a self-optimizing trading indicator designed to automatically fine-tune its signal generation and TP/SL levels based on your performance goals. Instead of manually testing hundreds of parameter combinations, the indicator searches for settings that best match your optimization targets, such as: Minimum Win Rate Maximum Losing Streak Minimum Trade Count Positive net profit This can save traders hours—or even days—of manual optimization. The i
      Yesterdays High Low Scanner
      Berkay Yildiz
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      No idea why demo is not working. you can check the GIF to see how it works. Features With this scanner you can detect Candles which are below/above yesterday high/low lines. A pair's rectangle turns RED in dashboard if it is above the yesterday high, and rectangle turns GREEN in dashboard if it is below the yesterday low. It gives alerts in every 15m candle close. Contains a Dashboard which will help you to see all market pair's. It is possible to disable this sorting through to make it easier
      Lineverse Trendlines
      Arkady Segal
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
      MACD Scanner MT4
      Samil Bozuyuk
      Indicators
      The indicator monitors the MACD trend in multiple timeframes for a specific market. No more shifting in between charts to check the trend direction while trading. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from M1 to MN Able to move display label on chart by single click Indicator Usage The dashboard appears to the left and upper part of the chart when attached. The shell encapsulating a timeframe goes red on a down trend, green on an up trend. If the default
      FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
      Renaud Herve Francois Candel
      Indicators
      Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
      AndInvest Impulse
      Bruno Ravardiere De Oliveira Goncalves
      Indicators
      Em uma negociação no Mercado Financeiro nada é mais importante que saber o momento certo de entrar em uma negociação. O AndInvest Impulse auxilia traders a capturar o momento exato de abrir uma negociação, para isto ele desenha topos e fundos facilitando a leitura do Price Action e após um breve momento de realização do mercado ele identifica o retorno da ponta compradora ou vendedora de força antecipada e sem repintura. Comprovação de Resultados: https://youtu.be/CA1_ZtZY0vk Funciona em qualque
      ABCD Harmonic Patterns
      Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
      Indicators
      Thanks to this indicator, you can easily see the new ABCD harmonic patterns in the chart. If the two price action lengths are equal, the system will give you a signal when it reaches the specified level. You can set the limits as you wish. For example, You can get the signal of the price, which occurs in the Fibonaci 38.2 and 88.6 retracements, and then moves for the same length, at the level you specify. For example, it will alarm you when the price reaches 80% as a percentage. In vertical
      Flipa Pivot Lines
      Muhamad
      Indicators
      NEXT price Actions - Daily Pivots 1. Auto Mapping Projection Price Action XAUUSD to get the most accurate setup for each Entry Lines. 2. The tool used has been customized according to Swap Pivots setup. 3. The setup that results after Mapping is suitable for Intraday 4. This setup does not need a marking and depends on SNR & SND. 5. This setup only depends 100% on the tool used. 6. This setup is very suitable for getting an Entry in a shadow candle stick. 7. This setup will also follow th
      Mr Beast Cristal alerts
      Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
      Utilities
      Mr Beast Cristal Alerts MT4/MT5 Descripción: El indicador Mr Beast Cristal Alerts para MetaTrader 4 está diseñado para proporcionar alertas basadas en la metodología de Parabolic SAR. Este indicador avanzado detecta cambios en la dirección del precio y genera señales precisas para posibles entradas y salidas, ayudando a los operadores a capitalizar las tendencias del mercado de manera efectiva. Características principales: Alertas de Parabolic SAR: Genera notificaciones instantáneas cuando se de
      Pisces TheProfitZone
      Nuttawut Khiawkiri
      Indicators
      Pisces TheProfitZone "Pisces TheProfitZone MT4 Indicator Powered byFxGangster" This indicator will calculate new support and resistant zone everyday, and that give us a trading zone such as thats telling us TP and SL, So it still telling us for where should the price will go reach? Fore Example. Uptrend : If Price can stay upper a Line and price close higher above a Line, then the price will continue go up to reach next Line. Downtrend : If Price can't pass to stay upper a Line and the price
      Trend Divergence
      Sabina Fik
      Indicators
      Trend Divergence Indicator: Your Essential Tool for Market Analysis The Trend Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends and pinpointing entry points with precision. By leveraging price divergence, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, offering reliable insights and filtering unnecessary signals. Key Features and Benefits of the Trend Divergence Indicator Accurate Trend Analysis: The Trend Divergence Indicator uses price divergence t
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Neuro Poseidon MT4
      Daria Rezueva
      4.8 (45)
      Indicators
      Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
      BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
      Garry James Goodchild
      Indicators
      BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
      IQ Gold Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
      Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
      Genki Andou
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
      IQ FX Gann Levels
      INTRAQUOTES
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (104)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
      Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicators
      Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.81 (21)
      Indicators
      Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
      Owl smart levels
      Sergey Ermolov
      4.26 (38)
      Indicators
      When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
      Congestioni
      Stefano Frisetti
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
      Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
      Garry James Goodchild
      Indicators
      Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicators
      Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
      ECM Channel MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      Indicators
      ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
      Supreme Commander
      Ramon Sobrevals Arce
      4.13 (8)
      Indicators
      The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
      NAM Order Blocks
      NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
      3.67 (3)
      Indicators
      MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
      Meravith
      Ivan Stefanov
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
      Gold Channel XAUUSD
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
      Linear Trend Predictor
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicators
      Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
      RelicusRoad Pro
      Relicus LLC
      4.65 (107)
      Indicators
      RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
      Cyclic Impulse
      Vitalyi Belyh
      Indicators
      Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
      Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
      Sarika G Talekar
      Indicators
      The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
      KuKl
      IGOR KIRIANEN
      Indicators
      The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
      GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
      Kirk Lee Holloway
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
      KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
      KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
      Indicators
      Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
      OrderFlow Absorption
      Chi Sum Poon
      Indicators
      OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
      TrendMaestro
      Stefano Frisetti
      4 (4)
      Indicators
      Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
      NAM Divergences
      NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
      Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
      Damien Camille Leriche
      Indicators
      There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
      MagicTrigger MT4
      Mostafa Ghanbari
      Indicators
      MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
      More from author
      PK Equity Basket closeAll manager
      Joshua Graham
      Utilities
      Intro to ProfitKeeper - Equity Basket CloseAll Script, Free edition This is an update from this script  ( mql4 forum | forexfactory :  There were many people requesting some type of equity monitoring tool that can lock in profits after a pre-determined account equity is reached (e.g. close all open trades when profit target is hit). Profitkeeper was built to fulfill this gap for professional and casual traders looking to focus on the bottom line of their equity. This was designed mainly for cos
      Filter:
      anjane201
      1038
      anjane201 2024.05.16 11:45 
       

      I am not trying to give negative feedback on the indicator but there is no info in any form like a pdf or a video to even understand how to use this product. The author has been supportive and would like to address the issues

      Joshua Graham
      490
      Reply from developer Joshua Graham 2024.05.18 00:07
      Hi. The MQL Market contact notification system is not the best. Anyways, I should improve the video on how to use the item. But it's basic usage has not changed all these years. Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VOv-Jqn8gk and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKD35vFTaxQ&t=4s And the indicator description in the mql market has a table with an explanation of each input. But I will try to create a video that covers each input more visually. Reach out to me if you have a specific question. I've also answered the chat. It's a measurement tool.
      vincenzo1964
      1215
      vincenzo1964 2024.03.30 09:30 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Joshua Graham
      490
      Reply from developer Joshua Graham 2024.03.30 16:10
      Traduttore dall'inglese: Al momento non ho la versione italiana del manuale di istruzioni. Ma puoi prendere la versione inglese esistente del pdf del white paper e utilizzare il traduttore di Google per tradurla. Ho già alcuni video più vecchi, ma le possibilità sono infinite per Take Profit e Stop Loss. Perché non esiste un modo fisso per utilizzare lo strumento di misurazione APAMI. Sono felice che tu l'abbia noleggiato per sperimentarlo in un account live. Credo che ti piacerà. Sta a te combinarlo con altri indicatori. Ma credo che altri indicatori inibiranno il vostro potenziale di crescita poiché la maggior parte di essi è in ritardo o fuorviante. APAMI non ha ritardi e non si basa su alcuna interpretazione mistica. Se lo desideri, puoi utilizzare APAMI da solo. Puoi sempre inviare un messaggio tramite il sito web in caso di domande.
      Reply to review