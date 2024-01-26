Stat Monitor 4
- Indicateurs
- Sergei Linskii
- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 30 janvier 2024
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator.
Benefits of the indicator:
- The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading.
- You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 5
