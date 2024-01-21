What if you could see trouble from far, just imagine having some ability to foresee danger.

This indicator has the ability to see consolidations before they are clear to everyone else. In the market everything is always fun until the market starts consolidating and often times by the time people realise it it's often too late.

This Indicator will spot consolidations very fast and let you know at the top right of the chart so that you can either avoid losses by stopping to trade using trend following strategies or by switching to ranging market strategies.

This indicator does not repaint and is not late to spot consolidating or upcoming consolidations.

It works in all instruments and all timeframes.

The default settings are good for day trading and short to middle term trading.

Simply change the consolidation timeframe from settings and the indicator will do the surveillance for you 24/7.