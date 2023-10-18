Enter for me

In House Matters, get the latest and most profitable 2026 version from our website through our app www.enterforme.com

The EA was orginally designed and uploaded here for the sake of distribution to Euporiafx students to assist them with entering trades that we analysed together.





Do not use it on a consolidating market or when you perceive that the market is about to change direction on a higher timeframe.

The EA will monitor the market for you and take trades with a stop loss only when opportunities present themselves.

You have to close winning trades yourself when satisfied with profits or set the TP yourself.

This EA has been uploaded for the sake of distribution to Euporiafx Students.

It has been designed to help with entering trades during your busy schedule and not to be left to do everything for you.

It is just to assist so that you don't miss good trades. You have to manually close the trades.

This EA is revolutionary as it is designed to revolutionise how Forex trading has been done for years which has left many traders losing and hopeless.

Join our whatsapp channel to keep in sync with other users of the Bot and to get further assistance on the Bot.



