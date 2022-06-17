No Loss EA Hedging Strategy MT4

EA Hedging Strategy

Is a high class automated expert advisor which is fully optimized for the future market in EURUSD etc. M5.

No Loss forex Hedging Strategy and work with the open orders and open position orders to get opportunities to enter and exit trading.









ADVANTAGES:

Advanced market entry filter.

Automatic Money manager.

High spread protection.

Slip Protection.





RECOMMENDATIONS:

leverage: 1:500!,

working timeframe: M5,

currency pair: EURUSD etc.

start with capital of 1000USD (leverage 1:500),

type account: ECN,





The robot does not support foreign orders or orders opened by another robot!

Does not use indicator.Trailing stop and Take Profit.No need for optimization.: VPS recommended or the server with minimal network delays. Low spreads.is easy to use - you can simply install it into the terminal and use it with default parameters.



