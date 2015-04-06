Area51 Stochi

The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies.

When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.


Parameters

  • Main Settings
    • LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume.
    • LotAutoSize = false - enable dynamic calculation of the position volume. LotSize is ignored.
    • LotRiskPercent = 25 - risk to determine the position volume. It is calculated based on the free margin, available equity and the leverage.
    • MoneyRiskInPercent = 0 - risk as a percentage of the capital, for safety reasons, the recommended value is 32. When the specified percentage is reached, all positions with the same MagicNumber are immediately closed on all charts.
    • MaxDynamicLotSize = 0.0 - the maximum allowable lot size when the LotAutoSize function is active. If the entered value is greater than the maximum allowed value for the trading instrument, the maximum value for the instrument is used.
    • MaxMoneyValueToLose=0 - the maximum amount of risk in money.
  • Position settings
    • TrailingStep = 15 - distance from the position opening price to set trailing stop.
    • DistanceStep = 15 - step from the current price to move the trailing stop.
    • TakeProfit = 750 - it should also be set for protection against gaps.
    • StopLoss = 0 - 10000 points by default.
  • Strategies
    • UseStochRSICroosingStrategy = true - Based on the 5050 strategy, the Stochastic Crossing Strategy was developed.
    • UseStochasticBasedIndicator = true - simple crossover of the Stochastic indicator for determining the overbought or oversold states on the market. Recommended on timeframes starting from H4.
  • Signal generation time
    • StartHour = 8;
    • EndHour = 20.
  • If buy/sells are predominant on the market, you can enable signals only for buying/selling.
    • OnlyBuy = true;
    • OnlySell = true.
  • AddPositionsIndependently = false - allows opening positions on every signal, regardless of the positions already opened by the robot.
  • MaxConcurrentOpenedOrders = 4 - the maximum number of positions that can be open at the same time.
  • MagicNumber = 3537 - must be unique for each symbol.
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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AreaFiftyOne Free
Valeri Balachnin
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Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  For using the EA we recommend to use an  ICMarkets True ECN account. Parameters
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AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Area51 Little Helper
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This small tool takes over the manually opened positions and treats them according to the predefined settings with the dynamic stop loss and Money Management, which predicts which position size should be used for the trade. The program dynamically tracks the stop loss as soon as the position comes into the plus. Possible commissions and swaps are taken into calculation. It should only be installed on one chart window per symbol. Settings LotRiskPercent = 25 - Percentage of the item size. Calcul
Area51 On RSI
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The EA generates signals about changes in the trend. Signals can be generated using different RSI-based strategies. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) is set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit. Parameters Main Settings LotSize = 0.01 - fixed position volume. LotAutoSize = false - enable dy
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