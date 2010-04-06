SL InfoPanel

SL InfoPanel is an information panel that displays operational trading information on the current instrument.

The panel contains the following information:

The first column:

  • The fixed profit for the specified period of time and the percentage of this profit to the current deposit (the time period is configured in the "Account History"). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss.
  • Open Long orders (number of lots/number of orders).
  • Open Short orders (number of lots/number of orders).
  • Total Swap and commission of open orders.
  • The current Spread(changes color with additional settings. Description in the input parameters).
The second column:

  • Current profit (percentage of the current deposit). The value is colored blue if there is a profit and red if there is a loss.
  • Pending Long orders ( number of lots/number of orders ).
  • Pending Short orders ( number of lots/number of orders ).
  • Current profit on Short orders / Current profit on Long orders (values change color depending on profit or loss).
  • The button for plotting the breakeven line for open Short positions on the chart (when the button is pressed, the value of the breakeven line for these positions is displayed, taking into account swaps, commissions and the current spread).
  • The button for plotting the breakeven line for open Long positions on the chart (when the button is pressed, the value of the breakeven line for these positions is displayed, taking into account swaps, commissions and the current spread).
  • The "X" button is used to collapse the panel.


The panel is linked to the lower right corner of the graph. The position can be set in the input parameters.

Input parameters (see the screenshot):

  • Panel color - the background color of the panel
  • X position - position on the "X" axis (relative to the lower right corner of the graph)
  • Y position - position on the "Y" axis (relative to the lower right corner of the graph)
  • Font style - font
  • Font size - font size
  • Font color - font color
  • Border color - border color
  • Border width - the thickness of the border
  • Line BE color - the color of the breakeven line
  • Line BE width - the thickness of the breakeven line
  • Button text - the text of the breakeven line button
  • Button On color - the color of the pressed breakeven line button
  • Button Off color - the color of the pressed button of the breakeven line
  • Fixed profit color - the color of the "Fixed profit color" line
  • Total profit color - the color of the line "Total profit color"
  • Trend line - the name of the line (if necessary) to determine the trend.


If desired, you can see the trend direction by the color of the current Spread value:

  1. Plot a horizontal line on the chart, which (in your opinion is the support level or the resistance level)
  2. Copy the name of the line
  3. Insert the name of the line into the input parameters of the panel (variable "Trend line")

If the current price is above this line, the color of the value of the current Spread will be colored blue.
If the current price is below this line, the color of the value of the current Spread will be colored red.


    Prodotti consigliati
    Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
    Azuan Noor
    Utilità
    Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
    TakeProfit Catcher
    Mikhail Kontsevoy
    Utilità
    It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
    Virtual Collider Manual
    IPA Investments LTD
    Utilità
    Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
    News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
    ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
    Utilità
    News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you
    Margin Call Shield MT4
    DigitalPrime
    Utilità
    Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
    Auto BE 2 Edition
    Calvin Andile Mahlangu
    Utilità
    Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4) Overview Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism. It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart. The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors. Main Functio
    FREE
    Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    4.75 (20)
    Utilità
    Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Assistente di Trading Multifunzione Oltre 66 funzioni integrate per la gestione completa del trading e dell’analisi del mercato. Unisce gestione del rischio, ordini intelligenti e analisi tecnica in un’unica piattaforma. Adatto a Forex, indici, azioni, criptovalute e metalli. Perché i trader lo scelgono Trading con un solo clic Calcolo automatico di rischio e volume Ordini intelligenti: grid, OCO, ordini nascosti, SL/TP virtuali Gestione avanzata: trailing stop, br
    PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
    Jurii Kuvshinov
    Utilità
    Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
    CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
    Dmitriy Moshnin
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
    Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
    Gary Leon Patton
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicatori
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    ChangePeriod MT4
    Kazuya Yamaoka
    Indicatori
    You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
    UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (4)
    Utilità
    Pannello di trading con ordini preimpostati e calcolo automatico del lotto per il terminale MT4. Attenzione, il Trading Panel non funziona nel tester della strategia (solo il test del trailing stop). Manuale, Descrizione, Download Light Demo. I trader di successo si distinguono per l'autodisciplina e la gestione competente. Se usi un lotto fisso, allora sei a rischio. Dopotutto, in diversi intervalli di tempo, una distanza diversa e una transazione in perdita possono bloccare diversi profitti. S
    Trade Manager 4 Lite
    MPP Labs
    5 (3)
    Utilità
    Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one
    SL TP Manager Utility
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Utilità
    SL-TP Manager Utility for MT4 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
    Trade panel manual
    Wiktor Keller
    Utilità
    Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
    All M1 currency pairs
    Damir Duseev
    Utilità
    This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
    Virtual TPSL Close M4
    Kenneth Parling
    Utilità
    introduzione Virtual TPSL Close Lo strumento di utilità di gestione degli ordini M4 (consulente esperto) gestisce le posizioni aperte esistenti create da un altro consulente esperto che utilizzi o gli ordini aperti manualmente e li chiude con livelli di take profit e stop loss virtuali. Adviser opera in modalità virtuale completa, nessun livello visivo presenta più di una freccia colorata disegnata quando la posizione monitorata è stata chiusa, sia in profitto che in perdita, per contrassegnare
    Prop Firm Close All Orders
    Christian Paul Anasco
    Utilità
    Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
    Smartility
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Utilità
    This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
    Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
    Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
    Utilità
    If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
    BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    Utilità
    BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
    TSTrendLineSymbol
    Salvatore Labriola
    Utilità
    Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Indicatori
    Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
    Break Moment
    Svyatoslav Kucher
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram. Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    EA Hedger
    Sergej Chukhista
    4 (4)
    Utilità
    EA Hedger   è un'utilità di trading professionale con molte impostazioni che ti consente di gestire i rischi utilizzando la copertura. La copertura è una tecnica di trading che prevede l'apertura di posizioni opposte a quelle già aperte. Con l'aiuto della copertura, la posizione può essere completamente o parzialmente bloccata (bloccata). Perché è redditizio acquistare questo prodotto: Affidabilità   : il consulente è accuratamente controllato e testato Utilità -il consulente esperto viene util
    Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
    Thi Ngo
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
    TradePilot
    Hossein Khalil Alishir
    Utilità
    TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (104)
    Utilità
    Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (420)
    Utilità
    Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.43 (191)
    Utilità
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    Utilità
    Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Utilità
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
    Boris Sedov
    4.8 (5)
    Utilità
    Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (64)
    Utilità
    Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (8)
    Utilità
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (52)
    Utilità
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Utilità
    Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
    Equity Protect Pro
    Shi Jie He
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
    Basket EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (5)
    Utilità
    Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    Utilità
    Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
    Risk Manager for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.6 (10)
    Utilità
    Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
    Trading box Technical analysis
    Igor Zizek
    5 (37)
    Utilità
    Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
    Real AI Assistant
    Sara Sabaghi
    Utilità
    Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
    Telegram To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.2 (5)
    Utilità
    Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.55 (31)
    Utilità
    Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
    Take a Break
    Eric Emmrich
    5 (29)
    Utilità
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Telegram to MT4 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    3.57 (7)
    Utilità
    Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    Utilità
    Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (58)
    Utilità
    Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    3 (1)
    Utilità
    EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.8 (30)
    Utilità
    Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
    Partial Closure EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (3)
    Utilità
    Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.86 (7)
    Utilità
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Utilità
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    Exp Averager
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.82 (22)
    Utilità
    Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
    Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.09 (11)
    Utilità
    Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
    Altri dall’autore
    Average ATR levels
    Sergei Lopukhov
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Простой, но полезный индикатор для контроля волатильности при внутридневной торговле. Индикатор наносит на текущий график уровни средней волатильности (ATR) за указанное количество дней. На текущем торговом дне уровни динамические и перемещаются в зависимости от минимума и максимума цены текущего дня в режиме "реального времени". Во входных параметрах мы задаем: - количество дней для расчета и отрисовки уровней среднего АТР - цвет линий уровней среднего АТР - толщину линий уровней среднего АТР
    FREE
    Spread Total
    Sergei Lopukhov
    Utilità
    Informing the user about the size of the current spread. A simple and convenient informant. You can place it anywhere on the chart (configurable in the input parameters). Input parameters: - text color - text size - text style - binding to the corner of the graph - horizontal offset from the anchor point - vertical offset from the anchor point - enabling (disabling) the "Show as background" function Have a good trade to everyone!
    FREE
    AverageTrueRange
    Sergei Lopukhov
    Indicatori
    A simple but useful indicator for controlling volatility in intraday trading. The indicator plots the average volatility (ATR) levels for the specified number of days on the current chart. On the current trading day, the levels are dynamic and move depending on the minimum and maximum prices of the current day in "real time" mode. In the input parameters we specify: - the number of days to calculate and draw the ATR levels - color of the ATP level lines - the thickness of the ATR level li
    FREE
    Spread and trend
    Sergei Lopukhov
    Utilità
    Информирование пользователя о величине текущего спрэда цветом, в зависимости от тренда. Простой и удобный информатор. Расположить можно в любом месте графика (настраивается во входных параметрах). При активном индикаторе наносим на график горизонтальную линию цветом, указанным во входных параметрах. Эта линия будет (по Вашему мнению) точкой разворота тренда. Если цена будет ниже линии - цвет величины спрэда будет окрашен в цвет "медвежьего" тренда, если цена буде выше линии - цвет величины спрэ
    FREE
    Tags on transactions
    Sergei Lopukhov
    Utilità
    Простая и полезная утилита для нанесения меток на открытые сделки. При запуске скрипта он ищет все открытые сделки и наносит метки на время и цену открытия сделки. Сделки в лонг обозначаются синим цветом, сделки в шорт обозначаются красным цветом. Есть два варианта нанесения меток: - с учетом текущего спрэда (по Ask) - без учета текущего спрэда (по Bid) Входных параметров нет. Всем профита!
    FREE
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione