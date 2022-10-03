Breakeven line calculator MT4


This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume.

This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy.

The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description.

Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target



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Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? Cl
FREE
Breakeven line calculator
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Key Price Levels MT5
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (3)
Indicators
Key Price Levels Indicator Indicator that shows the highs and lows for the significant price levels for past periods that could be potentially considered as reaction levels. The indicator displays the following price levels: Yesterday high and low The day before yesterday high and low Two days back high and low Last week high and low Last month high and low Last three month high and low (Quarter) Last year high and low
FREE
Sessions Killzone
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicators
Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
FREE
Sessions Killzone MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
FREE
Key Price Levels
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicators
Key Price Levels Indicator Indicator that shows the highs and lows for the significant price levels for past periods that could be potentially considered as reaction levels. The indicator displays the following price levels: Yesterday high and low The day before yesterday high and low Two days back high and low Last week high and low Last month high and low Last three month high and low (Quarter) Last year high and low
FREE
Trading Keys MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
3 (2)
Experts
Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? C
FREE
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BestTraderEver . 2024.12.20 15:11 
 

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