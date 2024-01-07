Smart Trader AI

Introducing to you the revolutionary Smart Trader system, distinguished by unique trading strategies and effective market behavior. Our platform is designed to leverage the levels of large institutions, including banks, and to initiate new trades at these strong levels. This capability allows us to close up to 80% of trades with profit, without needing to open additional positions to support the first trade.

However, our platform significantly differs from traditional grid and martingale systems. In case protection of the initial trade is needed, we do not apply the conventional approach of opening additional trades just a few pips away from the original position. Instead, we identify strong levels of market players to open further trades and gradually increase the position by only 1.4 times the previous trade.

Our aim is to provide you with a trading tool that is not only powerful but above all, robust. Our Automatic Trading System (AOS) platform is designed with resilience to market fluctuations in mind, ensuring stable and reliable trading.

The robustness of our AOS lies in its ability to effectively respond to various market conditions. However, to achieve optimal results, we recommend thorough testing on 99% historical data.

Our intelligent platform is not optimized for each currency pair individually; instead, the same settings are used for all currency pairs designated for trading. With each new version of the system, the overall value of the Automatic Trading System (AOS) increases by $100 to $200.

Parameters:

  • Name: Smart Trader AI
  • Backtest requirement: 99% data quality.
  • Backtest performed: 01.01.2008 to 25.12.2023 (16 years) at 99% data quality.
  • Configuration options: Autolot with 3 levels, and in case of deactivation, Fixlot is activated.
  • Currency pairs: AUDUSD M5, AUDCAD M5, NZDCAD M5, AUDNZD M30.

Settings: Separate chart required for each currency pair and timeframe. For default settings, you'll need to open four charts. The system manages the GMT time zone automatically and offers a simple user interface for settings, including the option to add comments and magic numbers for customization.

Recommendations: We recommend partnering with a quality ECN broker and maintaining constant connection to a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for uninterrupted access.

Fixlot:

  • Minimum deposit: $5000 (0.01 lot)

Autolot:

  • Minimum deposit: $5000 (Medium, Dynamic)
  • Minimum deposit: $10000 (Conservative, Medium, Dynamic)

Invest with confidence and intelligence - Smart Trader AI, your reliable partner on the road to financial success.


