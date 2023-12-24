Moving Ratio

"Moving Ratio Candle" is used to check the distance of a candle to a theoretical pressure point. Furthermore, we have two points of interest, the first for the mean and the second for the median. This indicator uses the shape of bars and the line that crosses the bar from left to right is based on the calculation of the closing price for both sides. The rest follows a more standard calculation. The same could be done as a line, but I want to know the behavior of this indicator in relation to the OHLC price candle. So a simple line wouldn't tell me.

In the data part of the tool in order: the 4 bar data - OHLC; the average (which can be influenced by the multiplication factor); the median (not influenced by the multiplication factor); the price that must be reached to hit the median; finally, the value that must be reached to hit the average.

This indicator redraw and blink sometimes since I cant give enough attention. So I'm doing a test by putting it on the market for free.


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Prior Cote
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicators
In this indicator you choice a data to be used from yesterday (high, low, open, close, etc) to automatically draw an line to be the zero. And, from that a percentage deviation ("Percentage to be used") is calculated and used to draw others line to both side until a limit be reached. Both sides can have diferrent colours as show in screenshots. Also, more than one indicator can be used at same time.
FREE
Narrow Range Timeframe
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator utilizes the Narrow Range 7 concept . This concept says that if the seventh candle is the one with the smallest range, that is, the smallest difference between maximum and minimum of all 7 candles. The indicator marks this candle with two markers and waits for a breakout to happens in the next 6 candles. It's called "timeframe" because if in the next 6 candles the breakout not happens, it will remove all marks on candle. If it exceeds 7 times the timeframe, it also will remove the
FREE
Weiss Wave with Zigzag and several data
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicators
Weiss Wave with lots of functionality and lightweight. The same can be used both in markets that have access to volume (REAL=Contracts, Tick=Business) or points! You will be able to:     - Analyze the volume of the market by swings made!     - Define the source of the data presented in the graphic, its size and color! Or simply hide this information!     - Define whether or not to show the swings in the graph and how many swings! In addition to setting the trend line color, thickness an
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
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