Narrow Range Timeframe

4.5

This indicator utilizes the Narrow Range 7 concept. This concept says that if the seventh candle is the one with the smallest range, that is, the smallest difference between maximum and minimum of all 7 candles. The indicator marks this candle with two markers and waits for a breakout to happens in the next 6 candles.

It's called "timeframe" because if in the next 6 candles the breakout not happens, it will remove all marks on candle. If it exceeds 7 times the timeframe, it also will remove the marks. Let's say a trading session is 9 hours and third candle on H1 timeframe, it is waiting a breakout. But, in that session there was no breakout. In the next trading session, the previous marked candle will be unmarked because the breakout didn't happen.

This indicator shares some index information:

  • 0, value marked on graph or zero
  • 1, color index
  • 2, lower value marked during waiting
  • 3, candle ponctuaction (to count sequential NR7)
  • 4, highest high on 6 previous candles
  • 5, lowest low on 6 previous candles
  • 6, how many active marks waiting a breakout

I invite you to know our other product: Weis Wave!

Reviews 5
jmlocatelli
53
jmlocatelli 2024.06.14 15:07 
 

Ola, Obrigado por disponibilizar esse indicador. Procurando uma implementação mais elaborada de NR7 e encontrei a sua. Tentando testar uma estratégia baseado nele. Como Crabel sugere utilizar 4 ou 7 dias (barras), o número de dias poderia ser um parametro de entrada.

Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.12.02 17:25 
 

Trying to get the logic and coordination with my trading style, thx for sharing

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Prior Cote
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicators
In this indicator you choice a data to be used from yesterday (high, low, open, close, etc) to automatically draw an line to be the zero. And, from that a percentage deviation ("Percentage to be used") is calculated and used to draw others line to both side until a limit be reached. Both sides can have diferrent colours as show in screenshots. Also, more than one indicator can be used at same time.
FREE
Moving Ratio
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicators
"Moving Ratio Candle" is used to check the distance of a candle to a theoretical pressure point. Furthermore, we have two points of interest, the first for the mean and the second for the median. This indicator uses the shape of bars and the line that crosses the bar from left to right is based on the calculation of the closing price for both sides. The rest follows a more standard calculation. The same could be done as a line, but I want to know the behavior of this indicator in relation to the
FREE
Weiss Wave with Zigzag and several data
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicators
Weiss Wave with lots of functionality and lightweight. The same can be used both in markets that have access to volume (REAL=Contracts, Tick=Business) or points! You will be able to:     - Analyze the volume of the market by swings made!     - Define the source of the data presented in the graphic, its size and color! Or simply hide this information!     - Define whether or not to show the swings in the graph and how many swings! In addition to setting the trend line color, thickness an
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
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jmlocatelli
53
jmlocatelli 2024.06.14 15:07 
 

Ola, Obrigado por disponibilizar esse indicador. Procurando uma implementação mais elaborada de NR7 e encontrei a sua. Tentando testar uma estratégia baseado nele. Como Crabel sugere utilizar 4 ou 7 dias (barras), o número de dias poderia ser um parametro de entrada.

Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
5587
Reply from developer Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca 2024.06.15 00:43
Lembre-se somente que esse NR7 não é 7 barras ou velas e sim dias então ha uma variação de numero de velas dentro do tempo de 7 dias.
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.12.02 17:25 
 

Trying to get the logic and coordination with my trading style, thx for sharing

Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
5587
Reply from developer Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca 2023.12.03 05:05
Thank you for review it.
Eduardo Aparizi
228
Eduardo Aparizi 2022.03.23 14:37 
 

Repinta?

Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
5587
Reply from developer Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca 2022.03.23 17:10
Sim.
jleiton
94
jleiton 2022.02.17 02:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 12:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
5587
Reply from developer Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca 2021.01.24 13:47
Thank you.
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