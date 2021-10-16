Weiss Wave with Zigzag and several data

Weiss Wave with lots of functionality and lightweight. The same can be used both in markets that have access to volume (REAL=Contracts, Tick=Business) or points!


You will be able to:

    - Analyze the volume of the market by swings made!

    - Define the source of the data presented in the graphic, its size and color! Or simply hide this information!

    - Define whether or not to show the swings in the graph and how many swings! In addition to setting the trend line color, thickness and trend line style!


The data shown in the chart when enabled are:

     - Volume or points (according to configuration);

     - Growth percentage in relation to the previous wave of the same type;

     - Wave pontuation achieved from one close to the next!
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Prior Cote
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicators
In this indicator you choice a data to be used from yesterday (high, low, open, close, etc) to automatically draw an line to be the zero. And, from that a percentage deviation ("Percentage to be used") is calculated and used to draw others line to both side until a limit be reached. Both sides can have diferrent colours as show in screenshots. Also, more than one indicator can be used at same time.
FREE
Narrow Range Timeframe
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator utilizes the Narrow Range 7 concept . This concept says that if the seventh candle is the one with the smallest range, that is, the smallest difference between maximum and minimum of all 7 candles. The indicator marks this candle with two markers and waits for a breakout to happens in the next 6 candles. It's called "timeframe" because if in the next 6 candles the breakout not happens, it will remove all marks on candle. If it exceeds 7 times the timeframe, it also will remove the
FREE
Moving Ratio
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Indicators
"Moving Ratio Candle" is used to check the distance of a candle to a theoretical pressure point. Furthermore, we have two points of interest, the first for the mean and the second for the median. This indicator uses the shape of bars and the line that crosses the bar from left to right is based on the calculation of the closing price for both sides. The rest follows a more standard calculation. The same could be done as a line, but I want to know the behavior of this indicator in relation to the
FREE
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
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