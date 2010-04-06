EquityStop UAP

Description:

EquityStop UAP is the solution designed to optimize the management of your forex operations securely and efficiently. Our software provides a superior level of control and protection for every trade.

*Key Features:*

1.  **Equity Protection:** Preserve your capital with our advanced Equity Stop feature, applying an automatic safety barrier to limit losses.

2.  **Percentage Trailing Stop:** Maximize your profits and minimize losses with the Percentage Trailing Stop feature, dynamically adapting to market movements. You can choose the percentage of TrailStart and Width that reflects your needs!

3. **Real-Time Monitoring:** Enabling alerts gives you an overview of what is happening with your trades, even without being in front of the terminal.

4. **Advanced Customization:** Adapt the software to your preferences with advanced customization options: Percentage Trailing Stop and Equity Stop settings, EmergencyStop function, and real-time notifications.

TrailingEdgePro is the reliable companion for every trader looking to optimize their operations, ensuring superior risk management and maximizing profit opportunities. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, our software is designed to adapt to your unique needs in the world of forex.
