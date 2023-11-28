Multi Divergence Indicator MT4

Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide

Introduction

List of Indicators RSI

CCI

MACD

STOCHASTIC

AWSOME

MFI

ACCELERATOR

OSMA

MOMENTUM

WPR( Williams %R)

RVI RSICCIMACDSTOCHASTICAWSOMEMFIACCELERATOROSMAMOMENTUMWPR( Williams %R)RVI

Indicator Features





Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators.Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making.

Indicator Selection: How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detection.

Buffer Values: Customization of buffer values for individual indicators to tailor divergence sensitivity so that it can be used in EAs.

Color Customization:Setting distinct colors for each indicator's divergence signals on the chart for easy identification.

Settings Configuration:Detailed explanation of configuration settings for each indicator, allowing precise adjustment of divergence detection parameters.

Alert System:Utilizing real-time alerts for bullish or bearish divergences through alerts, push notifications, and emails.



Usage Instructions

Customization





Interpreting divergence signals displayed by the indicator on the chart.Understanding and responding to alerts and notifications for timely trading actions.Leveraging visual representations of divergences for effective decision-making.! To see divergence in indicator subwindow , the indicator in the subwindow must have the same settings as the main indicator. For example if user has selected period 20 in main indicator and applying period 14 rsi on the chart then the divergence wont show in indicator subwindowUse it asby applying in different symbol and timeframeUser guide on modifying settings to suit individual trading preferences.Steps to customize colors, enable/disable specific indicators, and fine-tune buffer values.







