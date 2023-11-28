Multi Divergence Indicator MT4

5

Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide

Introduction

Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators.
Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making.

    List of Indicators

    RSI
    CCI
    MACD
    STOCHASTIC
    AWSOME
    MFI
    ACCELERATOR
    OSMA
    MOMENTUM
    WPR( Williams %R)
    RVI

      Indicator Features


      Indicator Selection: How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detection.

      Buffer Values: Customization of buffer values for individual indicators to tailor divergence sensitivity so that it can be used in EAs.

      Color Customization:Setting distinct colors for each indicator's divergence signals on the chart for easy identification.

      Settings Configuration:Detailed explanation of configuration settings for each indicator, allowing precise adjustment of divergence detection parameters.

      Alert System:Utilizing real-time alerts for bullish or bearish divergences through alerts, push notifications, and emails.

        Usage Instructions

        Interpreting divergence signals displayed by the indicator on the chart.
        Understanding and responding to alerts and notifications for timely trading actions.
        Leveraging visual representations of divergences for effective decision-making.
        Important! To see divergence in indicator subwindow , the indicator in the subwindow must have the same settings as the main indicator. For example if user has selected period 20 in main indicator and applying period 14 rsi on the chart then the divergence wont show in indicator subwindow
        Use it as SCANNER by applying in different symbol and timeframe

          Customization

          User guide on modifying settings to suit individual trading preferences.
          Steps to customize colors, enable/disable specific indicators, and fine-tune buffer values.




            Recensioni 3
            Amalia Shafa Nurrillah
            130
            Amalia Shafa Nurrillah 2024.12.27 08:44 
             

            Please improve the accuracy, thanks!

            Filtro:
            N. Israel
            46
            N. Israel 2025.02.16 12:31 
             

            L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

            Amalia Shafa Nurrillah
            130
            Amalia Shafa Nurrillah 2024.12.27 08:44 
             

            Please improve the accuracy, thanks!

            Biswarup Banerjee
            33716
            Risposta dello sviluppatore Biswarup Banerjee 2024.12.27 09:37
            Thank you so much for your feedback.
            xlxAxlx
            1473
            xlxAxlx 2024.08.08 04:35 
             

            L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

            Biswarup Banerjee
            33716
            Risposta dello sviluppatore Biswarup Banerjee 2024.08.08 06:32
            thank you so much for your review
