Up Down V9

3


on demo mode use date to work.

indicator is no repaint trend indicator.

when red stars up to line that is probably end of long trades.

when blue stars up to line that is probably end of down trades.

indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts,

to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500.

it is also suitable for 1m charts.

indicator hold long way to go.

there is not too many signals.


Recensioni 5
Osazeme Usen
521
Osazeme Usen 2025.01.28 14:01 
 

I have previously bought a ton of bullshit indicators at ridiculous prices on mql5 but I am pleased to see Guner Koca is simply blowing my socks off. I use this indicator everyday to detect turns in the market. Its better than other up down variations he made.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9670
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.02.26 15:24 
 

Good one. In fact I like this indicator compared to Up Down V6.

Prodotti consigliati
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Pro intraday trading
Vahap Yaman
2 (1)
Indicatori
Ciao ragazzi, Al fine di operare in modo sicuro a Forex; tutto ciò che serve è l'indicatore "pro intraday trading". L'indicatore di dicembre rileva i punti "Safe Buy / Sell" analizzando il " valore più basso e più alto del giorno "di questo strumento negli intervalli di tempo impostati e ti dà immediatamente il" target Channel december " sul grafico live. Offre Acquista 1 dec Acquista 2 canali (2 zone di acquisto blue line) come punti di acquisto sicuri. Offre una vendita 1 sat-Vendere 2 d
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per vedere come usarlo. - L'oscillatore Dynamic Scalping ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare punti di ingresso esatti dalle aree dinamiche di ipervenduto/ipercomprato. - Valori di ipervenduto: sotto la linea verde, valori di ipercomprato: sopra
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Trend Gap Indicator
Roberto Alexander Quan
Indicatori
A Gap often occurs when the price moves with "strength" in a given direction (either up or down).  This Gap is formed when, in looking at 3 consecutive candles, the wicks of the 1st and 3rd candles do not overlap.  When this happens, the indicator creates a rectangle where the Gap is located. It identifies a zone where the price could potentially go back to (mitigation).   The Gap/rectangle is mitigated when the price returns and completely covers the rectangle. Note that the indicator also show
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore TMA AI Bands si basa sulla Media Mobile Triangolare (TMA) con bande superiore e inferiore dinamiche e frecce chiare di acquisto/vendita tracciate direttamente sul grafico. Integra un'IA per l'ottimizzazione adattiva e garantisce l'assenza di ridisegno, fornendo segnali precisi di inversione quando il prezzo tocca le bande. * Coppie: funziona con tutte le coppie di valute * Timeframe consigliati: D1 / W1 / MN * Variabili esterne configurabili:   * TimeFrame – periodo di calcolo
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicatori
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Trend Strength Meter
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Indicatori
Simple Trading System Update !!! Follow this link to see our 2024 Strategy !!!   ( Download the EAs scanner ) INTRODUCTION : The strength meter is an trading tool that is used to identify trending and consolidating markets based on the percentage rate.  HOW TO USE IT : You can use this indicator with Deal Trading Trend >> Click Here << To use this trading tool to identify trending and consolidating markets (the most important part)
FREE
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicatori
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Rira Renko
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicatori
RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicatori
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Lotsize Assistance
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Indicatori
Assistenza per le dimensioni del lotto       è un indicatore intuitivo per MetaTrader 4 e 5, progettato per apportare semplicità e precisione al tuo flusso di lavoro di trading. Aggiunge intuitività       ACQUISTARE       E       VENDERE       pulsanti, insieme a un       dimensione del lotto       campo di inserimento direttamente sul grafico, consentendoti di calcolare e visualizzare rapidamente il rapporto della tua operazione (rapporto RR). Quando fai clic su       Acquistare       O      
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
SuperRSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The SuperRSI indicator is an advanced index of internal strength. The indicator shows not the relative strength of the trading instruments being compared, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore, it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an advanced form of the SuperRSI indicator. It converts the signal so that low-frequency components are delayed much more than high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar have more weight than previous data, like an exp
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Final Stochastic Oscillator mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Indicatori
Final Stochastic Oscillator is a next-generation upgrade of the classic stochastic indicator, enhanced with adaptive smoothing, ADX filtering, and volume confirmation. Designed for traders who want more than just overbought/oversold signals, this tool intelligently adapts to market volatility and trend strength, giving you a clearer, more reliable reading of price momentum. Unlike the standard stochastic, which can produce frequent false signals in choppy conditions, the Final Stochastic Osci
The Sextet Scalper Pro
Naim El Hajj
Indicatori
The Sextet Scalper Pro  is an MT4 indicator that gives signals when new waves are starting in a trend. The trends are calculated using the original " The Sextet " indicator method. You get a free EA to trade with The Sextet Scalper Pro: Free EA . Default settings were optimized on GBPUSD H1 from 2017. EA could be tested on free demo version of The Sextet Scalper Pro, before purchase. Key Features: Uses The Sextet Trend Detection Method which is already a good strategy in itself for detecting lo
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator. high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners an
Up down v13
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
up-down v13 indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it consumes too much time need at least i5 cpu.pc v.2.2 use les cpu.but it sometimes cahange back signals.any one request it i will give bonus it. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that is down signal.and price probably
Up Down v6
Guner Koca
4.45 (11)
Indicatori
on demo mode use date to work. on version 13 wave added.13.1 histogram and trigger line can be changeble. wave can be set 200-500. can have different signal on wave 200 on version 14 ema used.so can see mountly chart signals also. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and all time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down
Volatility level
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
volatility level indicator is a volatility oscillator to see trend reversal points. price trends has reverese when volatility inreased . this indicator show trend reversal points volatility. mostly same level up and down volatility is reversal points. red colour shows up points of volatilty.and probably trend will down. blue colour oscillator shows deep point of price when increased volatiliyty. on pictures horizontal lines on oscillator has drawed by hand.to see the before level and compare now
Up down stars
Guner Koca
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
up down stars indicator is no repaint indicator. it hold long way to signals. suitable all pairs and all timeframes. it needs at least 1000 bars on charts. 1 is critical level for signals. if red line reach 1 it gives red star to sell.. if blue line reach 1 it gives blue star to buy.. signals comes mostly exact time. sometimes lower timeframes it makes consecutive signals.
Up down v6T
Guner Koca
5 (2)
Indicatori
Thise indicator is up down v6  comes with tradingwiev pinescript. purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. up-down indicator is no repaint and works all pairs and lower than weekly time frames charts. it is suitable also 1 m charts for all pairs. and hold long way to signal. dont gives too many signals. when red histogram cross trigger line that is up signal.and price probably will down when blue histogram cross trigger line that i
Up down v7
Guner Koca
Indicatori
up down v7 indicator is a  no repaint trend indicator.this is different version of up down v9.use different algoritm. it works all pairs and and all timeframes. dont use processed value lower than 500 bars.you can increase it acording to chart bar counts.2000-3000 there is  blue histogram gives divergencies and extreme points. when gold points on  histogram it gives extreme overbought. when aqua points below  histogram it gives extreme oversell. for to see extreme signals switch timefremes 1m to
Sinus wave
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. It also gives sell divergency on bear markets there is wave to set default 500. It can be increase depends to charts bars numbers on pictur
Arrow line
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
Arrow line indicator is no repaint trend indicator. it works  on all time frame and all pairs. it is a pi number ( π) trigger based  trend indicator. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. easy to understand. there is a trigger line and 2 histograms. red histogram is ower trigger that is top signal.. blue histogram is over trigger that is bottom signal. minimum bar number is 500. processed value must be setled between 500-3000. max value is depend to chart you are using.
Sinus wave Tv
Guner Koca
1 (1)
Indicatori
Sinus wave Tv indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency. For mt4 and Tradingview pine script purchased people, after installed on terminal ,contact me on mql5  to get BONUS  TradingView pinescript. it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend rever
Sinus wave strong buy sell
Guner Koca
Indicatori
sinus wave strong buy sell indicator is nonrepaint top bottom point indicator.it work all pairs and all timeframe.suitable for beginners and experienced traders. it depend to sinus wave and vertex base .gives signal sinus wave over zero or below zero on approppirate vertex positions. cnt number has been set to 500 bars for demo mode. it can be increase to 2000 depend to charts has bar numbers. minimum value is 500.  white points on red vertex spikes means sell. white points on blue vertex spikes
Step divergency
Guner Koca
Indicatori
step divergency indicator is a buy sell divergency indicator.include sinus wave indicator. it work all timeframes and all pairs. red line gives step divergency sell formations. blue line gives step divergency buy formations. suitable for experienced and beginners. when prices is moving up and red lines step down ..this is sell divergecy formation and if prices moving down but blue line moving step up this is buy divergency formation.  increased cnt value show more back side. gold line is sinus w
Sinus arrows
Guner Koca
5 (1)
Indicatori
sinus arrows indicator is norepaint arrows indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. gives red arrows for sell.and gives blue arrows for buy. traders must check the all timeframes.i mean when trading 5m charts also need the check 15m charts and 1m charts. there is cnt number to see the how much bars back bars.
Up down v8
Guner Koca
Indicatori
Up down v8 indicator is no repaint counter trend indicator . it try to find market up down points. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for beginner and experienced trader. there is wave and c values to set defaults. minimum processed value cnt can be equal to wave value. traders can change them suitable up down points on different time frames. indicator use moving averages  histograms and volatilty trigger. when red histogram is over volatility level that is tops. . when blue histogr
Double sinus pi
Guner Koca
Indicatori
on back test use date.and not set too much back date. double sinus waves pi indicator is no repaint moving average and levels indicator. it works all timeframes and all pairs. it is combined with sinus wave and smoothed sinus wave indicator. and indexed to pi number over bought and oversell levels. it is easy to to use and suitable for experienced  traders and beginners. cnt value has been set to 1000 bars.it can be increased acording to charts bar numbers. minimum cnt value mast be higher than
Sinus cycle
Guner Koca
Indicatori
sinus cycle indicator is a non repaint indicator for mt4 terminal. it works all timeframes and all pairs. suitable for experienced traders and beginners. it gives sinus wawes .when the intensive waves appear , it is trend change points. level 1 or -1 is trend reversal . cnt numbers is the bars numbers on the chart.it can be increase ore decrease. minimum cnt value is 500. wave is default 500 value.and can not change if prices on top, cycle level 1 oe -1 means trend will down. if prices down ,c
Sinus formula
Guner Koca
1 (1)
Indicatori
demo mode d value setled for gold. Sinus formula indicator non repaint trend indicator. it uses moving averages and sinus.. suitable for experienced trader and beginner. easy to use indicator. there is calibration constant d default d value setled for goldusd in demo backtest use only gold. d value can change acording to pairs. procedure is increase or lower d value acording to prices. when price top location increase or lover up to see red sign on level 1 when price bottom set d value blue sig
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Indicatori
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
Updown v9
Guner Koca
Indicatori
indicator is no repaint trend indicator.for mt5 when white stars up to Red histogram that is probably end of long trades. when White stars up to Blue histogram that is probably end of down trades. indicator can use all pairs and lower than weekly charts, to use weekly chart need to at least 500 bars data on back.and lowering processing value 500. it is also suitable for 1m charts. indicator hold long way to go. there is not too many signals.
Sinus wave mt5
Guner Koca
Indicatori
Sinus wave  indicator is a extra ordinary oscillator.to find divergency.for mt5 it works all pairs and all timeframes. suitable for experienced and beginner traders.. indicator works on toward of the prices... while sinus wave go up side that means prices will up. and while sinus wave go down that means prices is going down. it gives divegency when trend reversals. there is wave to set default 500. on pictures divergency lines and letters has been drawn by hand.to explain how it works.
Filtro:
udddat dutt
878
udddat dutt 2025.02.07 05:26 
 

Worst indicator above, waste of money

Guner Koca
4546
Risposta dello sviluppatore Guner Koca 2025.02.07 06:55
Why did you requested tradingwiev pinescript.? Free of charge.
When i dont give.Bad review
Osazeme Usen
521
Osazeme Usen 2025.01.28 14:01 
 

I have previously bought a ton of bullshit indicators at ridiculous prices on mql5 but I am pleased to see Guner Koca is simply blowing my socks off. I use this indicator everyday to detect turns in the market. Its better than other up down variations he made.

odissey_76
125
odissey_76 2025.01.18 20:44 
 

Алерта нет,можно использовать только во флете,а так сигналы плохие.По золоту не одного сигнала не было по направлению тренда

yogee1015
26
yogee1015 2024.06.04 22:03 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Guner Koca
4546
Risposta dello sviluppatore Guner Koca 2025.02.07 08:33
It is Non repaint indicator.only you can say onother one signal
Aravind Kolanupaka
9670
Aravind Kolanupaka 2024.02.26 15:24 
 

Good one. In fact I like this indicator compared to Up Down V6.

Rispondi alla recensione