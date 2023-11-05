Double PSAR AM

This indicator is the author's implementation of the classic indicator Parabolic Support and Resist (PSAR).

A time-tested product that allows you to not only determine entry/exit points but also reasonable levels for setting protective stop orders.

The indicator has two customizable ranges, which allows you to identify long-term and short-term trends.

The indicator does not repaint on the data history.

The indicator has the ability to give signals and send notifications about them to e-mail and the terminal.

Customizable indicator parameters:

Smal_Step - step size for fast PSAR;

Smal_Maximum - step indent for fast PSAR;

Big_Step - step size for slow PSAR;

Big_Maximum - step indent for slow PSAR;

Fast_line_style - display style for the fast PSAR line;

Slow_line_style - display style for the slow PSAR line;

Fast_signal_IN_TREND - the indicator displays fast PSAR signals if they match slow PSAR signals;

Fast_signal_UN_TREND - the indicator displays fast PSAR signals even if they do not match slow PSAR signals;

Slow_signal - the indicator displays slow PSAR signals;

Fast_signal_style - display style for the fast PSAR signal;

Slow_signal_style - display style for the slow PSAR signal;

Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing user data;

Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;

Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.