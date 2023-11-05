Double PSAR AM
- Indicateurs
- Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
- Version: 30.0
- Mise à jour: 19 mars 2025
This indicator is the author's implementation of the classic indicator Parabolic Support and Resist (PSAR).
A time-tested product that allows you to not only determine entry/exit points but also reasonable levels for setting protective stop orders.
The indicator has two customizable ranges, which allows you to identify long-term and short-term trends.
The indicator does not repaint on the data history.
The indicator has the ability to give signals and send notifications about them to e-mail and the terminal.
Customizable indicator parameters:
- Smal_Step - step size for fast PSAR;
- Smal_Maximum - step indent for fast PSAR;
- Big_Step - step size for slow PSAR;
- Big_Maximum - step indent for slow PSAR;
- Fast_line_style - display style for the fast PSAR line;
- Slow_line_style - display style for the slow PSAR line;
- Fast_signal_IN_TREND - the indicator displays fast PSAR signals if they match slow PSAR signals;
- Fast_signal_UN_TREND - the indicator displays fast PSAR signals even if they do not match slow PSAR signals;
- Slow_signal - the indicator displays slow PSAR signals;
- Fast_signal_style - display style for the fast PSAR signal;
- Slow_signal_style - display style for the slow PSAR signal;
- Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing user data;
- Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;
- Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.
Attention:
Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.
To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.
It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.
With respect and best wishes,
Andriy Matviyevs'kyy
P.S.
If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.
I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.
Nice Update very good visible entries thanks