Mr M Markets Nasdaq Specialist EA

Highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) that is both consistent and conservative.

This expert advisor is capable of trading automatically without any manual intervention whatsoever. 

Expert advisor specializes with trading on Nasdaq 100 (US100/ USA100/ NAS100/ USTEC/ USTECH) index only.

Suitable for most Prop Firm challenges, especially those that allow news trading and swing trading.

EA uses a very sophisticated strategy that combines mostly day trading and occasionally swing trading techniques. 

One of the most exciting features of this EA  is that it does not use the martingale strategy, grid system or any other risky strategy which are known for often times attracting uncomfortably large drawdowns. Therefore this EA comes with a peace of mind.

No high frequency trading with this EA.

No tight stop loss and take profit levels, which can be negatively affected by high broker spreads and slippage levels in the market.

Every position is placed with a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), with a risk to reward ratio of at least 1:3 for every position.

This implies that the EA might not have the highest (tp) hit rate out there, and can take a few (and relatively small) losses, however, the EA's success is based on the sharpness of its strategy and the ability to recover and overtake previous losses with each (relatively large) TP that is being hit. 

In summary, the Nasdaq Specialist EA, is ideal for a serious investor who aims on building wealth consistently over a period of time with minimal risk.

Majority of the trades are usually closed within a day or two, except for when it spots the opportunity to unleash its built in swing strategy (rarely occurs), which makes this EA suitable for any type of broker or account type as it will not incur high swap fees.

The EA is available both for sale and on rental basis. This gives you the opportunity to test the EA in the live environment before committing to purchasing the full license. When choosing the renting option, longer rental periods are recommended because EA performance over only a short period of time will not provide the desired indication of the EA's actual performance.

Some additional EA features:

  • Trades automatically on MT4 platform on PC. MT5 version is also available and can be purchased separately.
  • You get 5 licenses which are liked to one terminal.
  • Recommended minimum starting equity capital is $1000, but can also trade well on smaller accounts with good risk management.
  • Recommended lot size per trade is 0.1 for every $1000 of equity capital. 
  • For smaller accounts, use a minimum lot size in order to build equity to the recommended $1000.
  • Plug on any timeframe - this does not affect the EA in anyway.
  • No need for external manual. All settings that you will need for optimum input parameters have been included with the EA.
  • EA incorporates robust risk management strategy to protect your equity.

Use of VPS is not a necessity for this EA once you understand that it only opens trades during the London and New York sessions. However, for peace of mind it is still recommended.

This EA has many adjustable input features including:

  • Lot size
  • Take profit
  • Stop loss
  • Trading days
  • Trading times
  • Maximum open orders
  • Spread
  • Slippage
  • Magic number

EA has built in feature to adapt its trading style to daylight saving time (DST) changes.

This EA is not sensitive to any news events and should be allowed to trade without interruptions for as long as recommended settings are applied.

Developer can easily be contacted for enquiries through various communication channels (email address included with EA), and other Mr M Markets social media platforms.

It is recommended to contact developer privately via email address immediately after purchase.

In conclusion, please kindly note that by offering and recommending this EA, this should not be misconstrued as a financial advice. Furthermore, although the EA has performed exceptionally well in the past, this does not guarantee that it will make profits in the future. Please trade responsibly and only risk what you can afford to lose. The forex market is highly unpredictable and volatile, and you can even lose your capital.

Thank you for your support and encouraging reviews.

All the best Nas100 traders.


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Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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Mr M Markets Nasdaq Specialist EA MT5
Mr M Markets (Pty) Ltd
Experts
Highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) that is both consistent and conservative. This expert advisor is capable of trading automatically without any manual intervention whatsoever.  Expert advisor specializes with trading on   Nasdaq 100 (US100/ USA100/ NAS100/ USTEC/ USTECH)   index only. Suitable for most Prop Firm challenges, especially those that allow news trading and swing trading. EA uses a very sophisticated strategy that combines mostly day trading and occasionally swing trading techni
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