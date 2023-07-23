Forex Mastery London breakout EA

The Expert starts trading at London session start untill end of session. It will not open trades on any other hours of the day, or during other sessions. The expert allows the user to adjust parameters for scalping or day trading. Lot size and SL, TP can also be adjusted according to risk management. This system is fully automated. Remember, trading carries risks as leveraged products are traded. Use good risk management to maximize profits and success.
