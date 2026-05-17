StrataFlow Pro MT4

StrataFlow Pro is a Smart Money dashboard for traders who use market structure, FVG, Order Blocks, HULL trend context, sessions and alerts in their manual chart analysis.

It brings multiple chart-reading tools into one modular indicator, helping traders read structure, price zones, trend context and timing from a cleaner chart.

The indicator is designed for manual analysis. It does not open trades, close trades or guarantee trading results.

Main Features

- Smart Money structure with BOS and CHoCH

- Swing structure labels such as HH, HL, LH and LL

- Fair Value Gap display

- Bullish and bearish Order Block zones

- HULL trend filter for trend context

- Session background zones

- Reference levels for chart context

- Alert support for selected conditions

- On-chart modular control panel

- Clean, balanced and full display modes

Who Is It For?

StrataFlow Pro is designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts, ICT-style price action, market structure and zone-based analysis.

It is suitable for traders who want one organized dashboard instead of loading many separate indicators on the same chart.

How To Use

Load the indicator on your chart and use the control panel to enable or disable the modules you need.

Use structure labels to read market direction, FVG and Order Block zones to study price areas, HULL to read trend context, and alerts to support your chart workflow.

Why StrataFlow Pro

Many traders use separate tools for structure, zones, trend filters, sessions and alerts. StrataFlow Pro combines these elements into one cleaner dashboard so the chart remains easier to manage.

Important Note

StrataFlow Pro is a visual chart analysis indicator. It is not an Expert Advisor and does not execute trades automatically. All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the trader.


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