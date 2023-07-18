Stop Order Button for last bar break

Stop Order placement tool (single click buttons) for faster trading. It places Stop Entry Order on the last bar possible break and places stop loss on the opposite side of that bar.

Who knows Al Brooks or other price action traders, they enter on last bars high/low break, so when watching low timeframe and multiple pairs this tool speeds up stop order placement and helps to avoid mistakes. You get your setup candle and press buy or sell button and EA places stop order on setup candle with some customizable break points. EA calculates lot sizing by your risk settings and places SL after setup bar. Also there are open position partial exit buttons, stop order cancelation button, open order close buttons...

Futures:

1. Places Buy or Sell stop entry orders on LAST BAR break

2. Automated lot sizing by percent of account or fixed lot calculations

3. Places SL and TP

4. Places TP by RR setting

5. Partial exit buttons

6. Cancelation or closing open trade buttons

7. Show - hide future

Please first learn tool with demo account. 

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Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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