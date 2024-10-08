XC Trade Manager

5
  • Utilities
  • Ioannis Xenos
    Ioannis Xenos

    Ioannis Xenos

    4.5 (30)
    Hi! My name is Ioannis Xenos. As a Professional MQL Developer with over 12 years of experience in the IT industry, I have a strong track record of success in developing and implementing software solutions for financial services companies, including whenfx.com, ditto.trade, FXTRADING.com and two
    13 products
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 9 November 2025
  • Activations: 5

XC Trade Manager for MT5 

Manage Your Trades with Precision and Ease

Welcome to XC Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for traders seeking efficient and intuitive trade management on the MT5 platform. Developed by xignalcoding.com, our seventh product in the MQL5 Market lineup, the XC Trade Manager is designed to streamline your trading experience, allowing you to focus on what truly matters—making informed trading decisions.

Key Features

1. Orders Tab

Effortlessly place and manage your trades with our streamlined Orders interface:

  • Fast Trade Execution: Choose between BUY, SELL, BUY PENDING, or SELL PENDING with a single click.
  • Automated Order Handling: No need to manually set limit or stop orders—the Trade Manager automatically recognizes and sends the appropriate order to your broker.
  • Flexible Risk Management:
    • Set your Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) distances in points.
    • Choose between Fixed Lot sizes or Risk Percentage for position sizing (toggle easily with a button).
  • Customizable Order Comments: Add specific comments to your orders for better tracking and management.
  • Interactive Chart Integration:
    • Visualize your orders directly on the chart with draggable SL and TP lines.
    • Place levels precisely based on your technical analysis.
  • Comprehensive Trade Information:
    • View key metrics such as Risk, Reward, Calculated Lot Size, and Required Margin directly on the chart.
  • Easy Order Management: Click Send to execute your order or Cancel to abort.

2. Manage Tab

Take full control of your open positions and pending orders with a suite of powerful management tools:

  • Close All: Instantly close all open positions across any symbol.
  • Cancel Pending: Cancel all pending orders with a single click.
  • Close Winners: Automatically close all orders that are currently in profit.
  • Close Losers: Quickly close all losing trades to minimize losses.
  • Close All Profit: Set a specific target to close all open positions when achieved.
  • Close All Loss: Protect your account by closing all positions if a predetermined loss threshold is reached.

3. Info Tab

Stay informed with real-time insights and trend analysis:

  • Multi-Timeframe Order Flow: Monitor order flow across D1, H4, H1, and M15 timeframes with actionable messages indicating strong trends or potential reversals.
  • Daily Performance Metrics: Track your daily change in percentage to evaluate your trading performance.
Why Choose XC Trade Manager?
  • User-Friendly Interface: Designed with traders in mind, our intuitive interface ensures you can manage your trades swiftly and effectively.
  • Enhanced Control: Gain unparalleled control over your trading positions with advanced management features.
  • Risk Management: Implement robust risk management strategies effortlessly to protect and grow your trading account.
  • Visual Trading: Leverage the power of visual aids directly on your charts to make precise trading decisions.
  • Reliable Support: Backed by Xignal Coding, you can rely on continuous updates and dedicated support to enhance your trading experience.
Get Started Today!

Elevate your trading game with XC Trade Manager—your all-in-one solution for efficient and effective trade management on MT5. Join thousands of satisfied traders and take control of your trading journey.


About Xignal Coding

At Xignal Coding, we are dedicated to developing innovative trading tools that empower traders worldwide. With a focus on reliability, efficiency, and user experience, our products are crafted to meet the highest standards of the trading community.


Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk and is not suitable for all investors.

The XC Trade Manager is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as financial, investment, or trading advice. Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk, and you could potentially lose some or all of your invested capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Key Points:

  • No Financial Advice: The information and tools provided by XC Trade Manager do not constitute personalized financial advice. Users should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions.
  • User Responsibility: You are solely responsible for all trading decisions and actions you take using the XC Trade Manager. We do not guarantee any specific outcomes or profits from using our product.
  • No Warranty: XC Trade Manager is offered "as is" without any warranties, express or implied. We do not warrant that the software will be error-free, uninterrupted, or meet your specific requirements.
  • Limitation of Liability: In no event shall Xignal Coding, its affiliates, partners, or contributors be liable for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, or consequential damages arising out of or in connection with the use or inability to use XC Trade Manager, even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
  • Market Risks: Financial markets can be unpredictable and volatile. Automated trading tools like XC Trade Manager can execute trades based on predefined parameters, but they cannot account for all market conditions or unforeseen events.

By using the XC Trade Manager, you acknowledge and agree to the above terms.


Reviews 2
Ioannis Tzinos
126
Ioannis Tzinos 2024.11.07 13:21 
 

Excellent trade manager! It’s intuitive, efficient, and has really helped streamline my trading process. Highly recommend for anyone looking to improve their workflow!

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Felicia Algorithm
41
Felicia Algorithm 2024.11.19 18:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ioannis Tzinos
126
Ioannis Tzinos 2024.11.07 13:21 
 

Excellent trade manager! It’s intuitive, efficient, and has really helped streamline my trading process. Highly recommend for anyone looking to improve their workflow!

Ioannis Xenos
13662
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2024.11.11 08:35
Thank you very much for your review Mortal Trader!
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