Advanced CCI by Ioannis Xenos

Welcome to the Advanced CCI trading bot and tool, your all-in-one solution for studying and trading your preferred assets.





With this versatile tool, you have complete control over your strategy. By adjusting the various parameters, you can create a unique strategy based on the CCI indicator, including an MA filter, dynamic lot size, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic and trailing SL and TP levels, account protection specifically designed for those taking the FTMO or other prop firm trading challenges, analytics, stats, and basic symbol information.



Whether you're a scalper, breakout trader, mean reversion trader, trend follower, or any other type of trader, the Advanced CCI trading bot has got you covered. The ball is in your court, so take your trading to the next level with the Advanced CCI trading bot and tool.



At xignalcoding, we prioritize safe and responsible trading. That's why we never use any martingale or high-risk systems that could put your account in danger. You can trust that our robot is designed to help you achieve success in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Starting at $100, the price increases by $50 every 10 downloads, maxing out at $500. Act fast!

User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752587



Strategies:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752777

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752611





Disclaimer: Before using this product, please be aware that trading involves significant risks and may not be suitable for everyone. The information and strategies provided by this product are for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. By using this product, you acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for your own investment decisions and any profits or losses that may result. The creator of this product, its affiliates, and partners shall not be liable for any damages, losses, or expenses arising from the use or inability to use this product. Please thoroughly test the product on a demo account and ensure that you fully understand the settings and parameters before using it on a live account. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there is no guarantee that the product will generate profits or prevent losses. By using this product, you accept all risks associated with trading and agree to hold the creator of this product, its affiliates, and partners harmless from any claims, damages, or losses incurred as a result of using this product.











