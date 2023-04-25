Advanced CCI by Ioannis Xenos

5
  • Experts
  • Ioannis Xenos
    Ioannis Xenos

    Ioannis Xenos

    4.5 (30)
    Hi! My name is Ioannis Xenos. As a Professional MQL Developer with over 12 years of experience in the IT industry, I have a strong track record of success in developing and implementing software solutions for financial services companies, including whenfx.com, ditto.trade, FXTRADING.com and two
    13 products
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 16 September 2025
  • Activations: 5

Welcome to the Advanced CCI trading bot and tool, your all-in-one solution for studying and trading your preferred assets.

With this versatile tool, you have complete control over your strategy. By adjusting the various parameters, you can create a unique strategy based on the CCI indicator, including an MA filter, dynamic lot size, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic and trailing SL and TP levels, account protection specifically designed for those taking the FTMO or other prop firm trading challenges, analytics, stats, and basic symbol information.

Whether you're a scalper, breakout trader, mean reversion trader, trend follower, or any other type of trader, the Advanced CCI trading bot has got you covered. The ball is in your court, so take your trading to the next level with the Advanced CCI trading bot and tool.

At xignalcoding, we prioritize safe and responsible trading. That's why we never use any martingale or high-risk systems that could put your account in danger. You can trust that our robot is designed to help you achieve success in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Starting at $100, the price increases by $50 every 10 downloads, maxing out at $500. Act fast!

User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752587

Strategies: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752777

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752611

 

Disclaimer:

Before using this product, please be aware that trading involves significant risks and may not be suitable for everyone. The information and strategies provided by this product are for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.

By using this product, you acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for your own investment decisions and any profits or losses that may result. The creator of this product, its affiliates, and partners shall not be liable for any damages, losses, or expenses arising from the use or inability to use this product.

Please thoroughly test the product on a demo account and ensure that you fully understand the settings and parameters before using it on a live account. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there is no guarantee that the product will generate profits or prevent losses.

By using this product, you accept all risks associated with trading and agree to hold the creator of this product, its affiliates, and partners harmless from any claims, damages, or losses incurred as a result of using this product.


 



Reviews 7
1228 TimYeh
261
1228 TimYeh 2025.11.08 15:26 
 

非常好用的EA,比我花1000多買的還要棒太多，非常推薦，物美價廉

Dominic Minguy Jean
2631
Dominic Minguy Jean 2025.01.29 12:50 
 

Really good and useful robot. No "magical sauce" BS. Design your strategy around the CCI indicator and let the bot run with it. I like it.

Gusbo75
314
Gusbo75 2024.02.22 22:24 
 

Top 3 support in MQL marketplace. Very very responsive, helpful, polite and supportive. The EA itself is a fully customisable tool for serious trading with high accuracy and realistic profits potential. Although it takes a bit to get used to, it’s fairly easy and simple to handle. If I could make a change it would be to bring more of its well thought of features on the dashboard. Next chance I get to work on it closely will put it to more difficult tests to get the most out of it. It works very well in small accounts too.

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Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
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1228 TimYeh
261
1228 TimYeh 2025.11.08 15:26 
 

非常好用的EA,比我花1000多買的還要棒太多，非常推薦，物美價廉

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2025.11.29 15:49
Thank you!
Dominic Minguy Jean
2631
Dominic Minguy Jean 2025.01.29 12:50 
 

Really good and useful robot. No "magical sauce" BS. Design your strategy around the CCI indicator and let the bot run with it. I like it.

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2025.11.29 15:50
Thank you Dominic!
Gusbo75
314
Gusbo75 2024.02.22 22:24 
 

Top 3 support in MQL marketplace. Very very responsive, helpful, polite and supportive. The EA itself is a fully customisable tool for serious trading with high accuracy and realistic profits potential. Although it takes a bit to get used to, it’s fairly easy and simple to handle. If I could make a change it would be to bring more of its well thought of features on the dashboard. Next chance I get to work on it closely will put it to more difficult tests to get the most out of it. It works very well in small accounts too.

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2025.11.29 15:50
Thank you Gusbo75!
Hashem A Alshehri
155
Hashem A Alshehri 2024.02.19 18:56 
 

I mean, I am so lucky to have a seller who is very genuine and eager to help, fast to respond, and when he responds, trust me, it's not like those boaring sellers who send you a one-line message just to get you out of their way ASAP; he will explain in detail, and that is very important. Thank you, Ioannis, and I wish your product all the best. 

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2024.02.21 13:08
Thank you very much Hashem!
Wayne Bilodeau
94
Wayne Bilodeau 2023.10.06 13:43 
 

Excellent programs and awesome support! I have been evaluating EAs for almost two years now. Every EA tested seems to have some strengths but lacks in other key areas and often they just don't really work. I then came across EAs by Ioannis Xenos and I finally found what I am looking for. I have purchased three EAs from him and so happy I did. If you have been evaluating EAs for as long as I have you will know that customer support is usually lacking from other programmers selling EAs. That is not been the case with Mr. Xenos. The most important thing for me is that the main EA I am using, CCI, actually works! It's like I could see the rainbow in the algorithmic trading space but I could never find the pot of gold. With programs from Mr. Xenos, I have finally found the pot of gold! I am so happy to have found something that works. Nice job Mr. Xenos!

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.11.06 15:03
Thank you very much Wayne!
muruganantham Ramamoorthy
73
muruganantham Ramamoorthy 2023.07.04 20:58 
 

bro i just buy your ea, its really awesome, we can customize our daily drawdown limit, it is really help me to pass my ftmo challenge, thank you bro,

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.07.05 12:31
Thank you for your review!
Yes we can be safe by using the "Manage" tab, where we can determine our daily and overall drawdown limits. PM me in order to help you trade safely!
Lenia_Krou
59
Lenia_Krou 2023.05.07 21:08 
 

Very good developer! He pays attention to details. Many settings that are giving the opportunity to customize the strategy. Finally the dashboard that is not available on the demo, has many useful built-in tools. Good job!

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.05.08 09:43
Thank you very much!
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