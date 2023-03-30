Simple CCI by Ioannis Xenos

4.33
  • Experts
  • Ioannis Xenos
    Ioannis Xenos

    Ioannis Xenos

    4.5 (30)
    Hi! My name is Ioannis Xenos. As a Professional MQL Developer with over 12 years of experience in the IT industry, I have a strong track record of success in developing and implementing software solutions for financial services companies, including whenfx.com, ditto.trade, FXTRADING.com and two
    13 products
  • Version: 1.8
  • Updated: 20 November 2024

Insta: @xignalcoding

New release: Delta Quantum EA


At Xignal-Coding, we're passionate about helping traders succeed in the markets. That's why we're excited to share with you our latest creation, the Simple CCI trading robot/tool. Our primary goal with this robot is to empower traders with a safe and reliable tool that helps them understand the CCI indicator and use it to their advantage in the trading assets of their choice.

With the Simple CCI, you have full control over your trading strategy. You can use it as a trend continuation strategy or as a mean reversion strategy, trading oversold and overbought levels with ease. Simply select the CCI level and the crossing direction you want (above or below) for the buy and sell orders. The robot also includes an ATR option for placing your stop loss and take profit levels in a dynamic and universal way that adapts to any asset.

At Xignal-Coding, we believe that a good trading robot must be above all safe and secure. That's why we've designed the Simple CCI to be a trustworthy tool that you can rely on. There are no risky grids, martingale systems or unknown entry points that can blow up your account. And, most importantly, you have full visibility into what the robot is doing, when it's entering the market and why.

We welcome your feedback on the Simple CCI and invite you to join our community of traders at XignalCoding. Together, we can take our trading to the next level.

The Advanced version has been released: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97538

Master Oscillators: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101500

Check the Anti-Martingale system here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754792

User guide and example of two years backtest that turned a 10,000EUR account into  56,229.96EUR (OPTIMIZED): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752621

Symbol: Any
Timeframe: Any
Starting amount: From 50EUR/$

DISCLAIMER: Please note that trading carries risk and past performance is not indicative of future results. The use of this tool or any other trading tool or strategy does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It is your responsibility to fully understand the risks involved before trading with real money. Use this tool at your own risk.


Reviews 23
Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:38 
 

best indicator

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:52 
 

it works

Gusbo75
314
Gusbo75 2024.01.19 08:56 
 

Went straight on my top 3 EAs! Simple, easy to handle, light and flexible with optimisation in less than 5mins. Backtested in various pairs and TF and produced very good low DD results which when I run with different account sizes and brokers managed to remain profitable without endangering equity beyond safety limits which is also good if you are proping. I m now demoing and so far mostly mainly on the blue side. The thing I really loved, you can play around with this EA as much as you like everything is open and accessible and very easy to test. The developer was in the chat in minutes and stayed with me to get all my questions answered, gave me a few ideas and was very nice and professional. A really good EA great work by authors. I m considering getting the Advanced version and checking their other EAs as well.

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EMMANOUIL
39
EMMANOUIL 2025.11.10 11:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

shogun1543
511
shogun1543 2025.11.02 01:30 
 

Good!

[Deleted] 2025.07.07 02:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:38 
 

best indicator

Sebastian Kaestner
818
Sebastian Kaestner 2024.10.02 14:26 
 

An sich ein guter EA, ABER, es läuft oft unzuverlässig. Es werden Trades eröffnet, die hätten nach den Settings nicht laufen dürfen. Warum?

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2024.10.02 19:49
Thank you very much for the review. It has never been a bug since the day I uploaded this program. If you believe that something is not working properly, please send me a screenshot of the inputs and I will investigate further to explain why a trade has opened. Cheers!
dmitriy seleznev
155
dmitriy seleznev 2024.06.29 18:25 
 

Сливатор на реальном счете.

farrell
72
farrell 2024.06.11 09:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:52 
 

it works

Gusbo75
314
Gusbo75 2024.01.19 08:56 
 

Went straight on my top 3 EAs! Simple, easy to handle, light and flexible with optimisation in less than 5mins. Backtested in various pairs and TF and produced very good low DD results which when I run with different account sizes and brokers managed to remain profitable without endangering equity beyond safety limits which is also good if you are proping. I m now demoing and so far mostly mainly on the blue side. The thing I really loved, you can play around with this EA as much as you like everything is open and accessible and very easy to test. The developer was in the chat in minutes and stayed with me to get all my questions answered, gave me a few ideas and was very nice and professional. A really good EA great work by authors. I m considering getting the Advanced version and checking their other EAs as well.

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2024.01.19 09:31
Thank you very much Gusbo75!
Clinton Van
118
Clinton Van 2023.11.13 11:47 
 

This is a fantastic EA. I'm really so surprised that it is FREE. Most paid EA's don't work as good as this EA. It's really simple and easy to use as the name suggests. In trading the simple strategies works better then complex strategies. The same can be said about this EA.

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.11.13 11:49
Thank you very much for your kind review, Clinton!
staylor2233
80
staylor2233 2023.09.27 15:49 
 

I've yet to see an EA pick trades like this one, that is, one that can handle the leverage. Stay tuned folks, bout to make some jack with this here robot!.

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.09.28 12:51
Thank you staylor2233!
[Deleted] 2023.07.23 04:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.07.23 18:26
Thank you!
Gar Hoe Gary Au
968
Gar Hoe Gary Au 2023.07.18 14:50 
 

Very good EA!

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.07.23 18:26
Thank you GA!
Dream9
123
Dream9 2023.05.17 10:58 
 

Can it be used for xauusd H1？

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.05.17 11:30
Thanks for your review!
Yes it can be used with every symbol and timeframe you want. In this link I'm adding strategies you can follow with the Simple and the Advanced version. Keep an eye on it..
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752777 Regards!
Gula77
74
Gula77 2023.05.15 21:42 
 

A good adviser, there are TR and Sl. The risks are minimal, suitable for conservative trading

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.05.15 21:54
Thank you very much Gula!
Chinn Tisu
210
Chinn Tisu 2023.05.14 08:57 
 

Very good retrospective test. Can be used with small accounts. The author gives good advice and is friendly.

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.05.14 14:01
Thank you very much Chinn!
simtasing
80
simtasing 2023.05.12 12:30 
 

Thank you for sharing this EA. I am quite new to using EA for trading, so I put it on EurUsd H1 which is the pair mentioned in your post. I am not exactly sure how it works, but it works after some setup. For a couple of weeks it has been profitable.

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.05.13 12:30
Thank you very much!
I hope this robot to be a good start for your algorithimc trading journey. You can check my Youtube videos in order to understand better how it works. Cheers!
Bin Jumahat Johan
4475
Bin Jumahat Johan 2023.05.05 18:39 
 

Many trades with small profit and losses.

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.05.05 18:43
Thank you for your review!
Remember that the purpose of this EA is to be used as a tool in order to understand the CCI indicators and choose the levels you wanna trade. If the trades are many, if the profits are small and if the losses are big, all these are the result of the strategy you choose to follow and the SL and TP levels selected!
Best regards!
Lenia_Krou
59
Lenia_Krou 2023.04.27 21:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.04.28 09:13
Thank you very much!
Romain Francois Bernard Julian
596
Romain Francois Bernard Julian 2023.04.11 17:04 
 

Good EA ! Fast answers from developper !

Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.04.11 19:22
Thank you very much Romain!
12
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