Simple CCI by Ioannis Xenos

Insta: @xignalcoding

New release: Delta Quantum EA



At Xignal-Coding, we're passionate about helping traders succeed in the markets. That's why we're excited to share with you our latest creation, the Simple CCI trading robot/tool. Our primary goal with this robot is to empower traders with a safe and reliable tool that helps them understand the CCI indicator and use it to their advantage in the trading assets of their choice.

With the Simple CCI, you have full control over your trading strategy. You can use it as a trend continuation strategy or as a mean reversion strategy, trading oversold and overbought levels with ease. Simply select the CCI level and the crossing direction you want (above or below) for the buy and sell orders. The robot also includes an ATR option for placing your stop loss and take profit levels in a dynamic and universal way that adapts to any asset.

At Xignal-Coding, we believe that a good trading robot must be above all safe and secure. That's why we've designed the Simple CCI to be a trustworthy tool that you can rely on. There are no risky grids, martingale systems or unknown entry points that can blow up your account. And, most importantly, you have full visibility into what the robot is doing, when it's entering the market and why.

We welcome your feedback on the Simple CCI and invite you to join our community of traders at XignalCoding. Together, we can take our trading to the next level.

The Advanced version has been released: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97538

Master Oscillators: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101500

Check the Anti-Martingale system here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754792



User guide and example of two years backtest that turned a 10,000EUR account into 56,229.96EUR (OPTIMIZED): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752621



Symbol: Any

Timeframe: Any

Starting amount: From 50EUR/$

DISCLAIMER: Please note that trading carries risk and past performance is not indicative of future results. The use of this tool or any other trading tool or strategy does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It is your responsibility to fully understand the risks involved before trading with real money. Use this tool at your own risk.



