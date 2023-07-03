Meet Master Oscillators, a bot that makes trading simple and flexible!

Choose from RSI, CCI, or Stochastic signals and build your own strategy. This bot gives you many tools, like MA filter, dynamic lot sizes, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic SL and TP levels, and more.

No matter your trading style, Master Oscillators is here for you. It gives you important info, stats, and more, while always keeping your trading safe. If you've ever wanted to build your own trading bot but didn't know how, Master Oscillators can help you.



Start using Master Oscillators today and improve your trading!

User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361





NEW!!! Anti-Martingale system introduced! You can now achieve high profits with very low risk!

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754792

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk and is not suitable for everyone. The past performance of this product does not guarantee future results. Use of Master Oscillators is at your own risk. The creator is not responsible for any losses you may incur while using this tool.



