Master Oscillators
- Experts
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Ioannis XenosHi! My name is Ioannis Xenos. As a Professional MQL Developer with over 12 years of experience in the IT industry, I have a strong track record of success in developing and implementing software solutions for financial services companies, including whenfx.com, ditto.trade, FXTRADING.com and two
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 15 September 2025
- Activations: 5
Meet Master Oscillators, a bot that makes trading simple and flexible!
Choose from RSI, CCI, or Stochastic signals and build your own strategy. This bot gives you many tools, like MA filter, dynamic lot sizes, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic SL and TP levels, and more.
No matter your trading style, Master Oscillators is here for you. It gives you important info, stats, and more, while always keeping your trading safe. If you've ever wanted to build your own trading bot but didn't know how, Master Oscillators can help you.
Start using Master Oscillators today and improve your trading!
User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361
NEW!!! Anti-Martingale system introduced! You can now achieve high profits with very low risk!
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754792
Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk and is not suitable for everyone. The past performance of this product does not guarantee future results. Use of Master Oscillators is at your own risk. The creator is not responsible for any losses you may incur while using this tool.
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