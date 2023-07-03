Master Oscillators

  • Experts
  • Ioannis Xenos
    Ioannis Xenos

    Ioannis Xenos

    4.5 (30)
    Hi! My name is Ioannis Xenos. As a Professional MQL Developer with over 12 years of experience in the IT industry, I have a strong track record of success in developing and implementing software solutions for financial services companies, including whenfx.com, ditto.trade, FXTRADING.com and two
    13 products
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 15 September 2025
  • Activations: 5

Meet Master Oscillators, a bot that makes trading simple and flexible!
Choose from RSI, CCI, or Stochastic signals and build your own strategy. This bot gives you many tools, like MA filter, dynamic lot sizes, Kelly Criterion calculator, dynamic SL and TP levels, and more.
No matter your trading style, Master Oscillators is here for you. It gives you important info, stats, and more, while always keeping your trading safe. If you've ever wanted to build your own trading bot but didn't know how, Master Oscillators can help you.

Start using Master Oscillators today and improve your trading!

User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361


NEW!!! Anti-Martingale system introduced! You can now achieve high profits with very low risk!
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754792

Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk and is not suitable for everyone. The past performance of this product does not guarantee future results. Use of Master Oscillators is at your own risk. The creator is not responsible for any losses you may incur while using this tool.


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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
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EMMANOUIL
39
EMMANOUIL 2025.11.10 11:20 
 

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thegrindisreal86
84
thegrindisreal86 2024.01.30 00:34 
 

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Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2024.01.30 19:28
Thank you very much for your review!
GOEXPERT
1461
GOEXPERT 2023.11.20 19:48 
 

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Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.11.20 20:13
Thank you very much GOEXPERT
Clinton Van
118
Clinton Van 2023.11.14 20:10 
 

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Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.11.14 20:15
Thank you very much Clinton!
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
1475
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2023.07.09 18:06 
 

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Ioannis Xenos
13653
Reply from developer Ioannis Xenos 2023.07.09 18:07
Thank you very much Gabriel!
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