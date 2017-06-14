MQL5 Widget
May be - not. I know 2 kinds of widget:
- Add MQL5 Market Product Widgets to Your Blog and
- MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets
I am using Trading Signal widget and ity works on my blog with not a problem.
May be - not. I know 2 kinds of widget:
- Add MQL5 Market Product Widgets to Your Blog and
- MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets
I am using Trading Signal widget and ity works on my blog with not a problem.
Yes, I use the signals widgets too. Just that for newcomers to MQL5 community, getting from signals widget to becoming a signal receiver the navigation and procedures (for me, anyway!) seem a bit scattered. I want to take a potential signal receiver from start to finish in simple steps. A sign-up widget on my website, along with sign-up instructions, may be helpful in clarifying the process.
I installed widget (Top Signals) for my google blog in easy way using this link for example so everybody can do it (widget for some particular signal or signals, or widget for some broker). I did not place it on some other websites because I am not a signal provider and I am not market vendor. But I think that google blogs' promotion as a widget (together with simple promotion using facebook, twitter and google+) are fully enough to get some subscribers/clients.
But if some signal provider (or Market vendor) wants to get many subscribers/clients so it may be necessary to go to more quick way - go to the other Metatrader forums to promote your signal or product in direct way - just my experience.
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