Australian broker Vantage FX launches MetaTrader 5 with hedging
This broker doesn't have negative balance protection, even limited. This is not a good thing. That's why i prefer mm that are ndd and that ensure protection. Best is FxPro.
Jox90:
This broker doesn't have negative balance protection, even limited. This is not a good thing. That's why i prefer mm that are ndd and that ensure protection. Best is FxPro.
This broker doesn't have negative balance protection, even limited. This is not a good thing. That's why i prefer mm that are ndd and that ensure protection. Best is FxPro.
i agree with you completely, but how many times did you have negative balance and why if i may ask
would you like to help me
HousseXZ:I've never had negative balance, but i'm trading since few months.
i agree with you completely, but how many times did you have negative balance and why if i may ask
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The large-scale migration to MetaTrader 5 is gaining momentum in Australia. One of the largest ASIC regulated Australian brokers Vantage FX now offers the next generation multi-asset HFT platform to their clients. Vantage FX representatives point out the ample algorithmic trading features as one of the key product advantages allowing traders to apply trading signals and Expert Advisors in their work. Besides, the broker particularly notes the built-in hedging capabilities.
"In the new platform, MetaQuotes Software has retained and improved all the features that made MetaTrader 4 an excellent tool for Forex trading," says David Bily, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Vantage FX commenting on the MetaTrader 5 launch. "The latest MetaTrader version is important for professional traders since it offers hedging. This is a strong argument in favor of the updated platform. The historically established cooperation between Vantage FX and MetaQuotes Software means that we always remain at the forefront of present-day technologies and innovations providing an advanced product to our traders".
"The natural progression for the retail forex trading community is going to be toward MetaTrader 5", Mr. Bily continues. "As a result, we want to be well positioned early to accommodate our clients’ needs through this shift. The MetaTrader 5 platform looks and feels like MetaTrader 4 but truly is a next generation platform for Vantage FX clients. With the ability to trade forex, commodities and indices markets together, the MetaTrader 5 platform now gives clients the ability to view our liquidity provider’s market depth. Adding the position accounting systems of both netting and hedging, traders on MetaTrader 5 can also maintain full risk management control over their account at all times".