MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot

New comment
 

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage: MultiRobot is an open sources project. 


This is a robot that will include several strategies. Each strategy is framed as an MQL5 class and can be turned on and off. 

I will look for strategies in various open sources and program an algorithm for use in MultiRobot. 

The first strategy is "Scalping with Pivot Point" that published by Edward Revy a lot of years ago. This is a simple and light strategy that includes:

  1. Find two Pivot points Pivot points from 5 pm Eastern time to 5 pm next day Eastern time. There are excellent levels of support and resistance.
  2. Draw two horizontal lines along these points
  3. Sell after rebound from upper line end buy after rebound from lower line.
  4. Earn small profit and use small stop loss.

I place this project in MQL5 Storage\MQL5\Shared Projects\MultiRobot. 

Read how to use MQL5 Storage https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage

In the near future I will complete this strategy. If you know other interesting strategies please write in the comments.


--------- project also is attached, unzip it to a folder \MQL5\Shared Projects\ 




Files:
MultiRobot.zip  3 kb
 

Thanks.

I spent some time to understand about how to connect to this project in MetaEditor.
It was reading those pages about - Projects and MQL5 Storage - 

and finally - I found this project - 


Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
a personal online storage of MQL4/MQL5 source codes. It is integrated into MetaEditor: you can save and receive data from the storage directly in the editor. The storage features the version control system. This means that you can always find out when and how the files were changed, as well as cancel any changes and go back to the previous...
 

and I am joining this project - 

----------------

I see this project by name in my Share Projects folder - 

----------------

and I click on "Update from Storage" to get the files - 


 

After that - I found this EA in MetaEditor (found by name), and compile it - 


 

After that - I found this EA in Metatrader 5, and attach EA to the chart - 



----------------

Everything was easy except 'how to use Share Projects" and so on (because I never used participated in Share Projects before in deep way sorry). I mean - it is necessary to speeend some time to read the following: Projects and MQL5 Storage

Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
Projects and MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
a personal online storage of MQL4/MQL5 source codes. It is integrated into MetaEditor: you can save and receive data from the storage directly in the editor. The storage features the version control system. This means that you can always find out when and how the files were changed, as well as cancel any changes and go back to the previous...
 
So, which timeframe?
Is it the scalping, right?
 
Sergey Golubev:
So, which timeframe?
Is it the scalping, right?

Thanks for help Sergey.

This strategy works on M1 timeframe. This strategy is not scalping but I will add other strategies including scalping. 

This method attracts me and I have been developing strategies for scalping for a long time.

 
It may be interesting to see how EA is openning the trades (and when ...). May be - next improved version for example ...
  
enum indicator
{
None=0,//None
iAC=1, //Accelerator Oscillator
iAD=2, //Accumulation/Distribution
iADX=3,//Average Directional Index
iADXWilder=4,//Average Directional Index by Welles Wilder
iAlligator=5,//Alligator
iAMA=6,//Adaptive Moving Average
iAO=7,//Awesome Oscillator
iATR=8,//Average True Range
iBearsPower=9,//Bears Power
iBands=10,//Bollinger Bands®
iBullsPower=11,//Bulls Power
iCCI=12,//Commodity Channel Index
iChaikin=13,//Chaikin Oscillator
iDEMA=14,//Double Exponential Moving Average
iDeMarker=15,//DeMarker
iDonchian=16,//Donchian Channel® (Turtle System)
iEnvelopes=17,//Envelopes
iForce=18,//Force Inde
iFractals=19,//Fractals
iFrAMA=20,//Fractal Adaptive Moving Average
iGator=21,//Gator Oscillator
iIchimoku=22,//Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
iBWMFI=23,//Market Facilitation Index by Bill Williams
iMomentum=24,//Momentum
iMFI=25,//Money Flow Index
iMA=26,//Moving Average
iOsMA=27,//Moving Average of Oscillator (MACD histogram)
iMACD=28,//Moving Averages Convergence-Divergence
iOBV=29,//On Balance Volume
iSAR=30,//Parabolic Stop And Reverse System
iRSI=31,//Relative Strength Index
iRVI=32,//Relative Vigor Index
iStdDev=33,//Standard Deviation
iStochastic=34,//Stochastic Oscillator
iTEMA=35,//Triple Exponential Moving Average
iTriX=36,//Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator
iWPR=37,//Williams' Percent Range
iVIDyA=38,//Variable Index Dynamic Average
iVolumes=39,//Volumes 
iCustom=40,//Custom Indicator
};

Since i have done this project also in the past i like to donate my indicator selector.

Can be used to create the drop down menu in the input parameters to select the entry/exit strategy indicators.


Usage:

sinput indicator ind_1 = 16;//Indicator 1
 
thank you for such contribution, much appreciated, hope to contribute too
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage: MultiRobot is an open sources project. 


This is a robot that will include several strategies. Each strategy is framed as an MQL5 class and can be turned on and off. 

I will look for strategies in various open sources and program an algorithm for use in MultiRobot. 

The first strategy is "Scalping with Pivot Point" that published by Edward Revy a lot of years ago. This is a simple and light strategy that includes:

  1. Find two Pivot points Pivot points from 5 pm Eastern time to 5 pm next day Eastern time. There are excellent levels of support and resistance.
  2. Draw two horizontal lines along these points
  3. Sell after rebound from upper line end buy after rebound from lower line.
  4. Earn small profit and use small stop loss.

I place this project in MQL5 Storage\MQL5\Shared Projects\MultiRobot. 

Read how to use MQL5 Storage https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage

In the near future I will complete this strategy. If you know other interesting strategies please write in the comments.


--------- project also is attached, unzip it to a folder \MQL5\Shared Projects\ 




There is this error which has pop up

123
New comment