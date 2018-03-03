Are you interested to participate to a public team project using the new mql5 "Shared Projects" ?
- Are you (really and actively) using the Shared Projects feature of MetaEditor ?
- Something Interesting
- Getting error when commit to the storage, any idea how to fix it?
MetaEditor now provides the Shared Projects feature, which could be use to start team work.
It could be interesting to discuss and start some projects, if enough capable people are interested.
Before sharing concrete ideas, let's see what you are thinking ?
- 2017.12.20
- www.mql5.com
Pity that they have not pushed the feature out to MT4 yet, but one can always do it manually, just by copying the newer MetaEditor file over the older version in the MT4 directory!
Hopefully, using the newer build of the MetaEditor will not break any of the MQL4 functionality when recompiling!
Pity that they have not pushed the feature out to MT4 yet, but one can always do it manually, just by copying the newer MetaEditor file over the older version in the MT4 directory!
Hopefully, using the newer build of the MetaEditor will not break any of the MQL4 functionality when recompiling!
Thanks to keep us posted when you will have tried ;-)
You forgot one more item for the poll, which is the advantage it offers Freelance developers to privately share the work-in-progress with their customers as they code.
Well, maybe it can be considered as "Others"!
Yes, I have tried and it seems to be working just fine so far!
EDIT: Posted too soon! Everything else works, but not the "Shared Projects". It does not even allow activating the "MQL5 Shared Storage"!
You forgot one more item for the poll, which is the advantage it offers Freelance developers to privately share the work-in-progress with their customers as they code.
Ok but it's not really related to the poll. The poll is to see if there is an interest to start something collaborative.
About freelancers, i doubt it will be useful in general (you will have to explain and support the customer to use the feature, explain how to use a CVS...no thanks :-), but it could with some customers.
Ok but it's not really related to the poll. The poll is to see if there is an interest to start something collaborative.
About freelancers, i doubt it will be useful in general (you will have to explain and support the customer to use the feature, explain how to use a CVS...no thanks :-), but it could with some customers.
There are already a few public shared projects, but most are just for testing the functionality of this new feature!
There are already a few public shared projects, but most are just for testing the functionality of this new feature!
I know, I am not interested by testing (the LibreOCL project seems a real interesting project). If there is some serious interests, we will start a real project (at least try it). Even something small but useful.
I know, I am not interested by testing (the LibreOCL project seems a real interesting project). If there is some serious interests, we will start a real project (at least try it). Even something small but useful.
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