Forecast and levels for NZD - page 13
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.12 07:50
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Inflation Expectations and range price movement
2019-11-12 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Inflation Expectations] = Percentage that business managers expect the price of goods and services to change annually during the next 2 years.
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From businessinsider article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.13 06:07
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2019-11-13 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.26 09:07
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales q/q and range price movement
2019-11-25 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales q/q]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.27 08:08
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2019-11-26 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.06 08:22
What To Expect From The November Jobs Report (based on the article)
NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.19 08:29
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand GDP and range price movement
2019-12-18 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.14 07:52
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Consents and range price movement
2020-01-13 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Consents]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Building Consents] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.05 16:01
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Brent Crude Oil: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement
2020-02-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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NZD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.12 06:57
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2020-02-12 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.26 18:42
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States New Residential Sales
2020-02-26 15:00 GMT | [USD - New Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - New Home Sales] = Annualized number of new single-family homes that were sold during the previous month.
==========
From forbes article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5