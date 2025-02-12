Forecast and levels for NZD - page 13

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.12 07:50

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Inflation Expectations and range price movement  

2019-11-12 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]

  • past data is 1.86%
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is 1.86% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Inflation Expectations] = Percentage that business managers expect the price of goods and services to change annually during the next 2 years.

==========

From businessinsider article :

  • "New Zealand inflation expectation for two year ahead slowed in the fourth quarter, data from Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Tuesday. The inflation expectation for the next two years slowed marginally to 1.80 percent in fourth quarter from 1.86 percent rise in the previous quarter. The latest inflation expectation was the lowest since fourth quarter in 2016, when it was 1.68 percent."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.13 06:07

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2019-11-13 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range. Economic developments since the August Statement do not warrant a change to the already stimulatory monetary setting at this time."
  • "Economic growth continued to slow in mid-2019 reflecting weak business investment and soft household spending. We expect economic growth to remain subdued over the remainder of the calendar year. We will continue to monitor economic developments and remain prepared to act as required."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.26 09:07

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales q/q and range price movement  

2019-11-25 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales q/q]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 1.2%
  • actual data is 1.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

  • "total volume of retail sales rose 1.6 percent, after a 0.2 percent rise in June"
  • "total value of retail sales (with price effects included) rose 1.4 percent ($333 million), after rising 0.7 percent ($164 million) in June"
  • "9 of the 16 regions showed higher sales values".

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.27 08:08

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement  

2019-11-26 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -1319M
  • forecast data is -1000M
  • actual data is -1013M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Goods exports rose $206 million (4.3 percent) to $5.0 billion".
  • "Goods imports fell $86 million (1.4 percent) to $6.0 billion".
  • "The monthly trade balance was a deficit of $1.0 billion".

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


     

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    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.06 08:22

    What To Expect From The November Jobs Report (based on the article)

    • "The U.S. economy added a much better than expected 128,000 jobs in October, with the unemployment rate at 3.6%—near a 50-year low. But some of the recent jobs data has been confusing, CNBC points out: The latest weekly unemployment claims dropped to a seven-month low, even as recent ADP data showed private sector jobs in November grew at the slowest rate—by just 67,000—in six months."

    NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    • "The U.S. economy added a much better than expected 128,000 jobs in October, with the unemployment rate at 3.6%—near a 50-year low. But some of the recent jobs data has been confusing, CNBC points out: The latest weekly unemployment claims dropped to a seven-month low, even as recent ADP data showed private sector jobs in November grew at the slowest rate—by just 67,000—in six months".
    • "November will likely see solid job growth, with economists polled by Dow Jones forecasting 187,000 jobs added last month—one of the highest preliminary estimates this year, thanks to a temporary boost from General Motors autoworkers, who returned to work after weeks of striking for better wages".
    • "The consensus on the unemployment rate is that it will remain unchanged from last month, hovering at 3.6%".
    • "While the official consensus is around 180,000 jobs added, we’ll likely see tempered expectations going into tomorrow’s numbers,” predicts Mark Freeman, chief investment officer at Socorro Asset Management".

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

     

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    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.19 08:29

    NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

    2019-12-18 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

    • past data is 0.1%
    • forecast data is 0.4%
    • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

    [NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was up 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter. This follows a revised quarterly growth rate of 0.1 percent in the June 2019 quarter."

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

     

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    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.14 07:52

    NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Consents and range price movement  

    2020-01-13 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Consents]

    • past data is -1.3%
    • forecast data is 2.1%
    • actual data is -8.5% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

    [NZD - Building Consents] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "In the year ended November 2019, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 37,010, up 13 percent from the November 2018 year." "In November 2019, the seasonally adjusted number of new dwellings consented fell 8.5 percent, after falling 1.3 percent in October 2019."

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event 

    NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    Same systems for MT4/MT5:

    The beginning

    1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
    2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
    3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
    4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
    5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
    6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

    After 

    1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
    2. Asctrend indicator in depth
    3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
    4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread

     

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    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.05 16:01

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Brent Crude Oil: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (ADP) and range price movement 

    2020-02-05 13:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 199K
    • forecast data is 157K
    • actual data is 291K according to the latest press release 
    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "Private-sector employment increased by 291,000 from December to January, on a seasonally adjusted basis."

    ==========

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

    NZD/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

    Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event

    ==========

    Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    ==========

    Same systems for MT4/MT5:

    The beginning

    1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
    2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
    3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
    4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
    5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
    6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

    After 

    1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
    2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
    3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
    4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread

     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.12 06:57

    NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

    2020-02-12 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

    • past data is 1.00%
    • forecast data is 1.00%
    • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

    [NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

    ==========

    From official report :

    • "The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent."
    • "Economic growth is expected to accelerate over the second half of 2020 driven by monetary and fiscal stimulus, and the high terms of trade. The outlook for government investment is stronger following the Government’s announcements in December. There are also indications household spending growth will increase."

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

    NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

    ============

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.26 18:42

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States New Residential Sales

    2020-02-26 15:00 GMT | [USD - New Home Sales]

    • past data is 708K
    • forecast data is 711K
    • actual data is 764K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - New Home Sales] = Annualized number of new single-family homes that were sold during the previous month.

    ==========

    From forbes article :

    • "The number of new home sales hit an almost 13-year high last month, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau this morning. In total, new home sales were up 7.9% from December to January. There were 764,000 new, single-family units sold in the month—an 18.6% uptick over the year and a marked improvement over the Bureau’s predicted numbers of 711,000."

    ==========

    NZD/USD: range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events

    NZD/USD: range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events

    ==========

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events

    NZD/USD: range price movement by United States New Home Sales news events

    ==========

    The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5


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