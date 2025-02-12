Forecast and levels for NZD - page 19
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.11 17:46
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Dax Index: United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2021-08-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From official report :
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.9 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in July after increasing 0.9 percent in June. Along with shelter and new vehicles, the indexes
for recreation, for medical care, and for personal care increased in July. The index for used cars also increased in July, but the 0.2-percent advance was much smaller than in recent months. The index for motor vehicle insurance declined in July, and the index for airline fares fell slightly.
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.16 08:23
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand GDP and range price movement
2021-09-15 22:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.06 11:50
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2021-10-06 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.04 07:45
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2021-11-03 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.24 08:59
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2021-11-24 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 20:25
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng Index : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 20:25
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng Index : Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========...
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========...
Next day chart (just to compare about were the price was going to) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.23 07:11
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2022-02-23 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.12 16:43
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Google: United States Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI)
2022-04-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy .
==========
From official report :
"The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in March following a 0.5-percent increase the prior month. The shelter index was by far the biggest factor in the increase, with a broad set of other indexes also contributing, including those for airline fares, household furnishings and operations, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance. In contrast, the index for used cars and trucks fell 3.8 percent over the month".
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NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========Dollar Index : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Google : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.19 13:05
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index and range price movement
2022-04-18 22:30 GMT | [NZD - BusinessNZ Services Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - BusinessNZ Services Index] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.
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From rttnews article :
"The services sector in New Zealand climbed into expansion territory in March, the latest survey from BusinessNZ showed on Tuesday with a Performance of Services Index score of 51.6".
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NZD/USD: range price movement by BusinessNZ Services Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: