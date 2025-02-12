Forecast and levels for NZD - page 19

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.11 17:46

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Dax Index: United States Core Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2021-08-11 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.9%
  • forecast data is 1.2%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.

==========

From official report :

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.9 percent in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in July after increasing 0.9 percent in June. Along with shelter and new vehicles, the indexes

for recreation, for medical care, and for personal care increased in July. The index for used cars also increased in July, but the 0.2-percent advance was much smaller than in recent months. The index for motor vehicle insurance declined in July, and the index for airline fares fell slightly.

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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

Dollar Index M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

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Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

Dax Index: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:



 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.16 08:23

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2021-09-15 22:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is 1.4%
  • forecast data is -5.6%
  • actual data is 2.8% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included)
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.06 11:50

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2021-10-06 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.50%
  • actual data is 0.50% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment.

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.04 07:45

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index and USD/CNHFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2021-11-03 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. With inflation having run persistently below this longer-run goal, the Committee will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time so that inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer‑term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent. The Committee expects to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these outcomes are achieved. The Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time. In light of the substantial further progress the economy has made toward the Committee's goals since last December, the Committee decided to begin reducing the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. Beginning later this month, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $70 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $35 billion per month. Beginning in December, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $60 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $30 billion per month. The Committee judges that similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, but it is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook. The Federal Reserve's ongoing purchases and holdings of securities will continue to foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses".

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:




 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.24 08:59

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2021-11-24 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.50%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.75 per cent.  The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue reducing monetary stimulus so as to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment".

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 20:25

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng IndexFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

"The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate. The Committee decided to continue to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases, bringing them to an end in early March. Beginning in February, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $20 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $10 billion per month. The Federal Reserve's ongoing purchases and holdings of securities will continue to foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses".

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

AUD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Hang Seng Index (HK50) : range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 



 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.26 20:25

Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, NZD/USD and Hang Seng IndexFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2022-01-26 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 0.25%
  • forecast data is 0.25%
  • actual data is 0.25% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

...


==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

...

Next day chart (just to compare about were the price was going to) -

NZD/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.23 07:11

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2022-02-23 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.75%
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

==========

From official report :

"The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme - through both bond maturities and managed sales".

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.12 16:43

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and Google: United States Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI)

2022-04-12 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Core CPI]  =  Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy .

==========

From official report :

"The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in March following a 0.5-percent increase the prior month. The shelter index was by far the biggest factor in the increase, with a broad set of other indexes also contributing, including those for airline fares, household furnishings and operations, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance. In contrast, the index for used cars and trucks fell 3.8 percent over the month".

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NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

NZD/USD : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Dollar Index : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

Dollar Index : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Google : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event 

Google : range price movement by United States Core Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.19 13:05

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index and range price movement  

2022-04-18 22:30 GMT | [NZD - BusinessNZ Services Index]

  • past data is 48.9
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is 51.6 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - BusinessNZ Services Index]  = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the services industry.

==========

From rttnews article :

"The services sector in New Zealand climbed into expansion territory in March, the latest survey from BusinessNZ showed on Tuesday with a Performance of Services Index score of 51.6".

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by BusinessNZ Services Index news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by BusinessNZ Services Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


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