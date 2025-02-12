Forecast and levels for NZD - page 12

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.19 08:22

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsNew Zealand GDP and range price movement  

2019-09-18 22:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Economic activity, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), was up 0.5 percent in the June 2019 quarter, following a 0.6 percent growth in the March 2019 quarter."
  • "GDP grew 2.4 percent over the year ended June 2019."
  • "Growth was led by the services industries, which grew 0.7 percent following a 0.3 percent growth in the March 2019 quarter. Primary industries also rose 0.7 percent, following two consecutive declines. Goods-producing industries fell 0.2 percent this quarter, following a 1.9 percent rise in the March 2019 quarter."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

NZDUSD has been just about to complate a perfect triangle. A strong bullish trend is about to come...



 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.25 08:40

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2019-09-25 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 1.00%
  • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed that new information since the August Monetary Policy Statement did not warrant a significant change to the monetary policy outlook. Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point."
  • "Low interest rates and increased government spending are expected to support a pick-up in domestic demand over the coming year. Household spending and construction activity are supported by low interest rates, while the incentive for businesses to invest will grow in response to demand pressures."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.30 13:34

NZD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsANZ Business Confidence and range price movement  

2019-09-30 00:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]

  • past data is -52.3
  • forecast data is -58.5
  • actual data is -53.5 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.

==========

From official report :

  • "In the September ANZ Business Outlook Survey headline business confidence fell 2 points, with a net 54% of respondents reporting that they expect general business conditions to deteriorate in the year ahead, the lowest since April 2008."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.16 10:38

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement  

2019-10-15 21:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.6%
  • actual data is 0.7% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From rttnews article :

  • "Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 0.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - surpassing expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months."

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand CPI news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Identified Trend Channels

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.23 08:03

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement  

2019-10-22 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -1628M
  • forecast data is -1375M
  • actual data is -1242M according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Goods exports rose $216 million (5.1 percent) to $4.5 billion".
  • "Goods imports fell $122 million (2.1 percent) to $5.7 billion".
  • "The monthly trade balance was a deficit of $1.2 billion".

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.01 14:45

Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2019-11-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 128,000 in October, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in food services and drinking places, social assistance, and financial activities. Within manufacturing, employment in motor vehicles and parts decreased due to strike activity. Federal government employment was down, reflecting a drop in the number of temporary jobs for the 2020 Census."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

NZDUSD  has started to recover its loosses after a long bearish trend and the bullish trend likely to continue until price reaches to %50 of the fibonacci levels.



 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.06 06:28

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand  Employment Change and range price movement  

2019-11-05 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

  • "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent in the September 2019 quarter, up from 3.9 percent last quarter, Stats NZ said today. The rise in the unemployment rate comes after a drop to an 11-year low in the June 2019 quarter, while the seasonally adjusted underutilisation rate fell to 10.4 percent. This is the lowest underutilisation rate since the June 2008 quarter, when it was 9.9 percent."
  • "The seasonally adjusted employment rate remained steady at 67.5 percent in the September 2019 quarter. The employment rate for men also remained steady at 72.2 percent, while the employment rate for women dropped slightly to 62.9 percent, down from 63.0 percent last quarter. Over the quarter, 6,000 more people were employed. The rise in the number of employed people was largely influenced by men (up 6,000), while the number of employed women also rose slightly (up 1,000). Annually, the number of employed people increased by 23,000. (Due to rounding, the seasonally adjusted breakdowns do not always add to the total change.)"

==========

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand  Employment Change news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


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