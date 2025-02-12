Forecast and levels for NZD - page 7
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.11 17:23
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Consumer Price Index
2018-04-11 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M1: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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NZD/USD M1: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.27 13:55
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2018-04-26 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M15: range price movement by New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.30 08:08
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2018-04-30 02:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, retailers, agricultural firms, and service providers.
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From forexlive article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.02 08:08
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2018-05-01 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people.
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From businessinsider article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.21 08:38
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales and range price movement
2018-05-20 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.24 06:03
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2018-05-23 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Overseas Merchandise Trade news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.12 16:16
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and GOLD: U.S. Consumer Price Index
2018-06-12 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by by U.S. Consumer Price Index news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5 and MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.21 07:05
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-06-20 23:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Gross Domestic Product news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.25 13:57
NZD/USD - daily primary bearish; 0.6825 is the key for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: