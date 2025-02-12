Forecast and levels for NZD - page 15
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.18 09:42
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand GDP and range price movement
2020-06-17 23:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.24 09:57
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2020-06-24 03:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.02 19:31
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, NZD/USD and Dollar Index (DXY): United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2020-07-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.16 16:37
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: United States Retail Sales Ex Autos
2020-07-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Core Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales Ex Autos news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Hello Sergey , I think those "Forecast ...xxx" threads should be on the Trading systems subcategory and not in the general discussion since they promote a trading system.
My opinion .
Thank you
Hello Sergey , I think those "Forecast ...xxx" threads should be on the Trading systems subcategory and not in the general discussion since they promote a trading system.
My opinion .
Thank you
I hope that we will have the special section for those thread ... if not so it is still on general section here.
It is fundamental + technical analysis on the way it should be (with the source codes of indicators used to create the charts).
I hope that we will have the special section for those thread ... if not so it is still on general section here.
Great .
So if i upload a free indicator on the market i can post screenshots of its analysis in the general forum ?
Or if im offering a demo i can post analysis screenshots from that demo since its accessible for free . right ?
it wont be deleted ,same rules for all ,right ?
Great .
So if i upload a free indicator on the market i can post screenshots of its analysis in the general forum ?
Or if im offering a demo i can post analysis screenshots from that demo since its accessible for free . right ?
it wont be deleted ,same rules for all ,right ?
Not.
CodeBase only sorry (source codes).
And it should be the fundamental-technical analysis anyway.
But when we will have a special section for fundamental-technicala anaysis so it will be some rules for that (and it may be the different from what we are having here now on the other sections).
Not.
CodeBase only sorry (source codes).
And it should be the fundamental-technical analysis anyway.
But when we will have a special section for fundamental-technicala anaysis so it will be some rules for that (and it may be the different from what we are having here now on the other sections).
I see .
So is this allowed ? (its technical analysis practically) ?(example photo , for me and others to know)
[also i like the idea of a new section]
I see .
So is this allowed ? (its technical analysis practically) ?(example photo , for me and others to know)
[also i like the idea of a new section]
Chart only is not a technical analysis.
Technical analysis is the text.. more or less standard text with standard terminology.
And the people who are making the technical analysis in professional way - they are doing it as a speciality, same as coders for example (and yes - there are paid analysis, and there are free analysis).
It should be written something related to the technical analysis, about support/resistance, about "if price crosses ... level so we will see; but if the price breaks this level so ..", and those all should be simple and it should be written according to the standard. Same as coding for example ...
Besides, there are some standards of technical analysis about how it looks like related to the charts.
Many people are using 200 SMA, 100 SMA and 55 SMA, and it become a standard for now.
Some other authors are using Ichimoku.
As to patterns so - yes, it may be possible but it is necessary to provide more expanation of the post for the image (because majority of the users will not understand it on the way as they understand Moving Averages indicator for example).
And yes - indicators should be the standard indicators on Metatrader, and/or on CodeBase by source codes (for Metatrader 5).