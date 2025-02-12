Forecast and levels for NZD - page 16
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Chart only is not a technical analysis.
Technical analysis is the text.. more or less standard text with standard terminology.
And the people who are making the technical analysis in professional way - they are doing it as a speciality, same as coders for example (and yes - there are paid analysis, and there are free analysis).
It should be written something related to the technical analysis, about support/resistance, about "if price crosses ... level so we will see; but if the price breaks this level so ..", and those all should be simple and it should be written according to the standard. Same as coding for example ...
Besides, there are some standards of technical analysis about how it looks like related to the charts.
Many people are using 200 SMA, 100 SMA and 55 SMA, and it become a standard for now.
Some other authors are using Ichimoku.
As to patterns so - yes, it may be possible but it is necessary to provide more expanation of the post for the image (because majority of the users will not understand it on the way as they understand Moving Averages indicator for example).
And yes - indicators should be the standard indicators on Metatrader, and/or on CodeBase by source codes (for Metatrader 5).
So its totally reliant on the subjective opinion of the moderator of what technical analysis is . I understand fully...
Anyway , i support your idea for a new section -it was done at some point i believe- ,perhaps you should organize a poll and forward it to the admins .
Also , since there are many coders on this forum ,you can organize an open source discussion where this can be deployed to work directly into the MetaTrader chart (free open source utility)
by utilizing external API's (like reddit) and moderated offcourse
Chart only is not a technical analysis.
Technical analysis is the text.. more or less standard text with standard terminology.
...
And yes - indicators should be the standard indicators on Metatrader, and/or on CodeBase by source codes (for Metatrader 5).
And it is related to the market conditions.
And the market conditions which are related to the standard/habits about what the other professional analytics are doing now.
So, it is the profession (same as coding, same as tester, ...).
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As to our forum rules so it should be well formated, it should be undersandable for the majority of the people, it should be written according to the standard using the well-known terms, with one or several charts by Metatrader 5 using free indicators published by source codes on Codebase or here on the forum.
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It must not be a technical analysis from the brokers.
Because their technical analsysi is mostly about "what was happened in past" ..
And I did not read their technical analysis on dailyfx website for example (I had some articles there).
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To make it shorter: if the people think that everybody can do it - so sorry ... it is same profession/specialization as the codintg (it is necessary to know a lot having some public experience).
Thus, if some special section will be created for those threads so we may make the proposals to have the threads for newbies with technical analysis, with professional analysis, and with commercial activities (analysts are making money by selling their technical analysis by subscription).
----------------
Also , since there are many coders on this forum ,you can organize an open source discussion where this can be deployed to work directly into the MetaTrader chart (free open source utility)
by utilizing external API's (like reddit) and moderated offcourse
We have what we have now.
All those ideas are just the ideas only (and some users are loking/waiting for the special section as well).
----------------
But the problem is the following: many people do not understand that technical/fundamental analysis is the specialization and science, that everything was developed concerning what to use, which text by write by terms (the terms were developed), about the market condition and so on... I mean: all those terminology and all this science are well-developed (same with mql5 coding for example - it is well developed too).
But when the coders are making the technical analysis so what we may receive? We may receive the flood ...
Look at this technical analysis thread in Russian forum with 338 pages: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329394
The coders are thinking that they are making the technical analysis. But analysts (the persons who are professionally making the analysis) are thinking that those coders are flooding and spaming the forum by 338 pages :)
So, I understand MetaQuotes (MQ) and I understand about why MQ is not talking about free/commercial technical analysis section or service on the forum.
We have what we have now.
All those ideas are just the ideas only (and some users are loking/waiting for the special section as well).
----------------
But the poroblem is the following: many people do not udnerstand that technical/fundamental analysis is the specialization, that everything was developed concerning what to use, which text by write by terms (the terms were developed), about the market condition and so on... I mean: all those terminology and all this science are well-developed (same with mql5 coding for example - it is well developed too).
But when the coders are making the technical analysis so what we may receive? We may receive the flood ...
Look at this technical analysis thread in Russian forum with 338 pages: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329394
The coders are thinking that they are making the technical analysis. But analysts (the persons who are professionally making the analysis) are thinking that those coders are flooding and spaming the forum by 338 pages :)
So, I understand MetaQuotes (MQ) and I understand about why MQ is not talking about free/commercial technical analysis section or service on the forum.
Analysis is ideas only too...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.30 07:26
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Building Consents and range price movement
2020-07-29 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Building Consents]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Building Consents] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Building Consents news event
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 07:18
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2020-08-04 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.06 07:32
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Inflation Expectations and range price movement
2020-08-06 04:00 GMT | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Inflation Expectations] = Percentage that business managers expect the price of goods and services to change annually during the next 2 years.
==========
From official report :
==========
NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators: