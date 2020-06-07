Video conference of the Eurogroup, 11 June 2020: Economic situation and policy measures to support the recovery
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Video conference of the Eurogroup, 11 June 2020: Economic situation and policy measures to support the recovery
The European Commission’s proposed €750 billion package to help the EU economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic will likely be the center of attention this week.
It is expected to be discussed at Thursday’s Eurogroup meeting and hopes of an accord should keep EUR/USD on an upward trajectory even though the plan requires the agreement of all 27 EU member states, which is unlikely for several more weeks.
For now, EUR is reacting positively to the latest stimulus moves, from the ECB and Germany as well as the European Commission, and will likely continue to do so.
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