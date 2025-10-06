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NZD/USD - global breakdown (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement
2019-08-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2019-08-09 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Crypto News - Bitcoin: bullish trend to be resumed by symmetric triangle pattern to be crossing to above (based on the article)
Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50, however remained flat around 60 after, indicating to a paused uptrend move."
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Crude Oil - bearish ranging for direction; 55.86 is the key for the bearish to be continuing; 50.04 is the bottom (based on the article)
The technical outlook is murky at the immediate moment as things have turned a bit choppy near-term. Solid price levels aren’t readily available, but the 55.60/56.30-area (July lows/200-day) look likely to prove problematic."
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - daily ranging along the bullish reversal; 1.1249 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
S&P 500 - bullish ranging for correction; 2773 is the key for correction to be started; 3026 is the key for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Wage Price Index and range price movement
2019-08-14 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Wage Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Wage Price Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, excluding bonuses.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Wage Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-08-14 08:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and range price movement
2019-08-15 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: