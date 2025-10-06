Press review - page 649

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NZD/USD - global breakdown (based on the article)

NZD/USD Ichimoku cloud by Metatrader 5

  • "A break of counter-trend support guiding the New Zealand Dollar higher since mid-June suggests the dominant downtrend established from July 2017 has resumed. Sellers have challenged support in the 0.6482-96 area, with a daily close below that opening the door for a test of the October 2018 low at 0.6425."
  • "Immediate resistance is in the 0.6559-91 congestion region. A break back above that eyes a dense layer of back-to-back support levels running up from 0.6653 through 0.6727. Beyond that, the dominant downtrend top intersects with the July swing top at 0.6791, making for a bias-defining barrier."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend-Setting Move Eyed as RBNZ Looms
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend-Setting Move Eyed as RBNZ Looms
  • Ilya Spivak
  • www.dailyfx.com
A break of counter-trend support guiding the New Zealand Dollar higher since mid-June suggests the dominant downtrend established from July 2017 has resumed. Sellers have challenged support in the 0.6482-96 area, with a daily close below that opening the door for a test of the October 2018 low at 0.6425. Immediate resistance is in the 0.6559-91...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K.  Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and range price movement  

2019-08-09 08:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]

  • past data is 0.2%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is 0.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - GDP] = Change in the total value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "GDP contracted in the second quarter for the first time since 2012 after robust growth in the first quarter. Manufacturing output fell back after a strong start to the year, with production brought forward ahead of the UK’s original departure date from the EU."
  • "The construction sector also weakened after a buoyant beginning to the year, while the often-dominant service sector delivered virtually no growth at all."
  • "The trade deficit narrowed markedly, as imports fell following a sharp rise in the first quarter ahead of the UK’s original departure date from the EU."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K.  Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-08-09 12:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is -2.2K
  • forecast data is 15.2K
  • actual data is -24.2K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment was little changed for the third consecutive month in July. The unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points to 5.7% as more people searched for work."
  • "Compared with July 2018, employment was up by 353,000 (+1.9%), driven by gains in full-time work (+326,000 or +2.2%). Over the same period, hours worked increased by 0.7%."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Crypto News - Bitcoin: bullish trend to be resumed by symmetric triangle pattern to be crossing to above (based on  the article)

BTC/USD weekly Brainwashing chart by Metatrader 5

  • "On August 3 Bitcoin opened with an upward gap, indicating to a clear intention from the buyers to continue leading the price. The currency peaked on Tuesday at 12,318- its highest level in nearly five weeks, then slipped back after, and settled below 12,000 handle. 
    Alongside this, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossed above 50, however remained flat around 60 after, indicating to a paused uptrend move." 
  • "Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Monday Bitcoin moved to the higher trading zone 11,200 – 12,320. On the following day the price tested and rebounded from the high end of the zone. Hence, a close above the higher end of this zone could push the price towards 13,000 handle. Although, the weekly resistance underscored on the chart (zoomed in) would be worth monitoring."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Bitcoin Price: Will BTC/USD May Resume Recent Surge?
Bitcoin Price: Will BTC/USD May Resume Recent Surge?
  • Mahmoud Alkudsi
  • www.dailyfx.com
On August 3 Bitcoin opened with an upward gap, indicating to a clear intention from the buyers to continue leading the price. The currency peaked on Tuesday at 12,318- its highest level in nearly five weeks, then slipped back after, and settled below 12,000 handle. Bitcoin PRICE DAILY CHART (Oct 1– AUG 9, 2019) Zoomed Out Bitcoin PRICE DAILY...
 

Crude Oil - bearish ranging for direction; 55.86 is the key for the bearish to be continuing; 50.04 is the bottom (based on the article)

Brent Crude Oil chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Crude oil has been slumping hard lately and things could continue to worsen after a short-term reprieve. The situation could turn outright nasty if stocks roll over, certainly a distinct possibility. WTI is the stronger of the two major contracts, with it still above the June low and Brent trading below.
    The technical outlook is murky at the immediate moment as things have turned a bit choppy near-term. Solid price levels aren’t readily available, but the 55.60/56.30-area (July lows/200-day) look likely to prove problematic."
  • "On the downside, to get momentum going again the weekly/June low will need to be broken, looking at sub-50.47 for this to develop. All-in-all, risk/reward isn’t optimal at this juncture. That should clear up here shortly though as we progress through the week. Generally speaking, looking for lower prices to unfold."
  • "Lately, the Brent contract hasn’t fared as well as its U.S. counterpart, which makes it more vulnerable to more selling ahead. This makes the U.K. contract more appealing as a short candidate once a bounce plays itself out. Watch the June low at 60.28 for resistance. On another round of weakness watch a pair of trend-lines running over from 2016 as support; 55/52.50-area."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Weekly Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Tough Road Ahead
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Tough Road Ahead
  • Paul Robinson
  • www.dailyfx.com
Crude oil has been slumping hard lately and things could continue to worsen after a short-term reprieve. The situation could turn outright nasty if stocks roll over, certainly a distinct possibility. WTI is the stronger of the two major contracts, with it still above the June low and Brent trading below. The technical outlook is murky at the...
 

EUR/USD - daily ranging along the bullish reversal; 1.1249 is the key (based on  the article)

EUR/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Prices are now pinned to neckline support-turned-resistance just above the 1.12 mark. A daily close above that faces minor upside barriers at 1.1286 and 1.1348 along the way to a challenge of the June 25 swing top at 1.1412. Alternatively, a move back below 1.1107 paves the way for another probe of the August 1 bottom (and two-year low) at 1.1027."
  • "With near-term positioning looking conflicted once again, reviewing the overall trend bias is useful. The monthly chart points to a broadly bearish bias, with resumption of a more than decade-long EUR/USD downtrend making steady (if modest) headway after a break of support near 1.15 in October 2018. A break below the inflection point at 1.0980 could expose a range floor near 1.05."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

EUR/USD: Net-Long Positions increase by 58.3% from Last Week
EUR/USD: Net-Long Positions increase by 58.3% from Last Week
  • Tammy Da Costa
  • www.dailyfx.com
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 64.8% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.84 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.2% higher than yesterday and 58.3% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.0% higher than yesterday and 32.0% lower from last week. To gain more insight in how we...
 

S&P 500 - bullish ranging for correction; 2773 is the key for correction to be started; 3026 is the key for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

S&P 500 weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "US 500: Retail trader data shows 29.3% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.42 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.1% lower than yesterday and 8.7% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.6% lower than yesterday and 9.7% higher from last week."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase

S&P 500: Traders Remain Net-Short
S&P 500: Traders Remain Net-Short
  • Tammy Da Costa
  • www.dailyfx.com
US 500: Retail trader data shows 29.3% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.42 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.1% lower than yesterday and 8.7% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.6% lower than yesterday and 9.7% higher from last week. To gain more insight in how we use...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia  Wage Price Index and range price movement 

2019-08-14 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Wage Price Index]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Wage Price Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, excluding bonuses.

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From official report :

  • "The seasonally adjusted index for Australia rose 0.6% in the June quarter 2019 and the trend index rose 0.5%."
  • "In seasonally adjusted terms, the Private sector wage price index rose 0.5% and the Public sector index rose 0.8%."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Wage Price Index news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Wage Price Index news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

6345.0 - Wage Price Index, Australia, Jun 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
JUNE KEY FIGURES JUNE KEY POINTS TOTAL HOURLY RATES OF PAY EXCLUDING BONUSES QUARTERLY CHANGE (MAR QTR 2019 TO JUN QTR 2019) The seasonally adjusted index for Australia rose 0.6% in the June quarter 2019 and the trend index rose 0.5%. In seasonally adjusted terms, the Private sector wage price index rose 0.5% and the Public sector...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement  

2019-08-14 08:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

  • past data is 2.0%
  • forecast data is 1.9%
  • actual data is 2.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate was 2.1% in July 2019, increasing from 2.0% in June 2019."
  • "The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 2.0% in July 2019, increasing from 1.9% in June 2019."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK  Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia  Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-08-15 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]

  • past data is -2.3K
  • forecast data is 14.2K
  • actual data is 41.1K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

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From official report :

  • "Employment increased 41,100 to 12,908,200 persons. Full-time employment increased 34,500 to 8,847,100 persons and part-time employment increased 6,700 to 4,061,100 persons."
  • "Unemployment rate remained steady at 5.2%."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Employment Change news event

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
6202.0 - Labour Force, Australia, Jul 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
JULY KEY FIGURES EMPLOYED PERSONS UNEMPLOYMENT RATE JULY KEY POINTS TREND ESTIMATES Employment increased 24,600 to 12,915,200 persons. Full-time employment increased 15,100 to 8,849,500 persons and part-time employment increased 9,600 to 4,065,700 persons. Unemployment increased 6,600 to 715,600 persons. Unemployment rate increased by...
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