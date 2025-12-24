CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

China Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
National Bureau of Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Medium 0.7% 0.2%
0.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

China Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y reflects a change in the level of prices for consumer goods and services from household perspective, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

The indicator provides a comprehensive reflection of the price levels. It covers consumer prices for 262 kinds of goods and services from eight basic categories, purchased by Chinese urban and rural residents. The categories include food (including tobacco and liquor), clothing, residence, household services, energy, transportation and communications, education, culture and recreation, health care. The index calculation does not include income taxes and investment items (stocks, bonds, antiques, etc.).

The index is calculated based on a survey of more than 88,000 prices collection units in 500 cities and counties in 31 Chinese provinces. This sample includes shopping malls, supermarkets, open fairs, internet e-commerce suppliers, i.e. retailers of various types and sizes.

The Consumer Price Index is one of the key economic indicators used to measure national inflation. The index shows how prices change from the consumer perspective. In other words, it allows estimating changes in the cost of living.

The index is used for the adjustment of wages and social payments. Also, CPI is used for adjusting the income tax structure and in the calculation of a real GDP.

CPI growth is seen as positive for yuan quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "China Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
0.7%
0.2%
0.2%
Oct 2025
0.2%
-0.3%
-0.3%
Sep 2025
-0.3%
-0.1%
-0.4%
Aug 2025
-0.4%
-0.2%
0.0%
Jul 2025
0.0%
-0.1%
0.1%
Jun 2025
0.1%
0.0%
-0.1%
May 2025
-0.1%
-0.3%
-0.1%
Apr 2025
-0.1%
0.1%
-0.1%
Mar 2025
-0.1%
-0.4%
-0.7%
Feb 2025
-0.7%
0.1%
0.5%
Jan 2025
0.5%
0.1%
0.1%
Dec 2024
0.1%
0.3%
0.2%
Nov 2024
0.2%
0.5%
0.3%
Oct 2024
0.3%
0.6%
0.4%
Sep 2024
0.4%
0.9%
0.6%
Aug 2024
0.6%
0.6%
0.5%
Jul 2024
0.5%
0.6%
0.2%
Jun 2024
0.2%
0.8%
0.3%
May 2024
0.3%
0.6%
0.3%
Apr 2024
0.3%
0.8%
0.1%
Mar 2024
0.1%
0.1%
0.7%
Feb 2024
0.7%
-0.1%
-0.8%
Jan 2024
-0.8%
0.1%
-0.3%
Dec 2023
-0.3%
-0.6%
-0.5%
Nov 2023
-0.5%
0.2%
-0.2%
Oct 2023
-0.2%
0.4%
0.0%
Sep 2023
0.0%
-0.2%
0.1%
Aug 2023
0.1%
-0.4%
-0.3%
Jul 2023
-0.3%
0.0%
0.0%
Jun 2023
0.0%
0.3%
0.2%
May 2023
0.2%
0.1%
0.1%
Apr 2023
0.1%
-0.1%
0.7%
Mar 2023
0.7%
0.1%
1.0%
Feb 2023
1.0%
2.1%
2.1%
Jan 2023
2.1%
2.3%
1.8%
Dec 2022
1.8%
2.2%
1.6%
Nov 2022
1.6%
1.0%
2.1%
Oct 2022
2.1%
2.3%
2.8%
Sep 2022
2.8%
2.8%
2.5%
Aug 2022
2.5%
3.1%
2.7%
Jul 2022
2.7%
2.0%
2.5%
Jun 2022
2.5%
1.7%
2.1%
May 2022
2.1%
2.5%
2.1%
Apr 2022
2.1%
1.5%
1.5%
Mar 2022
1.5%
0.1%
0.9%
Feb 2022
0.9%
0.6%
0.9%
Jan 2022
0.9%
1.7%
1.5%
Dec 2021
1.5%
1.5%
2.3%
Nov 2021
2.3%
2.2%
1.5%
Oct 2021
1.5%
1.6%
0.7%
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code