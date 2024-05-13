How do I add a stock symbol to MT5? - page 3
Sorry, I tried to enter the names of other brokers I knew and I kept getting no results. I just tried typing nothing and hit enter, and now finally the other brokers showed up. Thank you.
I looked through the list of brokers and I only see one that's not a forex broker. Is Just2Trade the only stock broker available? I have an account with Just2Trade but it still only shows forex symbols in Metatrader.
It is the list of brokers in my MT5 (list of the brokers to open an account - demo or real).
I did not try all of them.
You can try some of them if you want.
Many images (big list):
more -
last ones:
Some of them were added manually by me on the way I described on the posts above.
Some of them were automatically added when I pressed "Find ...".
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Thank you, those screenshots are helpful. I was looking for a list of supported brokers.
But the big problem is that I already have a demo account with Just2Trade, Metatrade is connected to the Just2Trade server, and I still am not seeing any symbols. Does Just2Trade work for you? If so the problem isn't with the broker.
They (the broker) asked you to confirm your phone number and email during the openning the demo account?
I remember some users on Russian forum complained about this phone/email verification process (confirmation code) during the openning the demo account for many brokers (yes, some/many brokers will ask to verify phone/email for demo account), and it is new reality sorry.
I tried to create demo account with several brokers now, and all of them are asking for this verification.
So, be sure that you did it (if you opened demo account directly from Metatrader 5).
...
But the big problem is that I already have a demo account with Just2Trade...
It is not a problem.
For example, I opened the second demo account for one broker right now - and I have two demo accounts for this broker, and those 2 accounts are valid and active:
The problem may be the following:
some brokers (many or most of them) are having some limitations concerning their demo accounts.
For example, demo account exists in case there is/are open trade(s), and if no open trades so the broker may delete this demo account because of inactivity.
It may be some other limitations (demo account for 1 week only, and so on).
I remember few threads on the forum where the users were asking about the brokers which are proposing unlimited demo accounts.
----------------
It means the following:
If you/we are planning to use demo accounts to publish our trades (on the way of the Signals or any) - it is not good choice (because the broker may have limitation, account may be deleted because of 1 week trading inactivity, and so on).
But demo accounts are very good for personal use (for practics, testing, demo trading for example).
It's a problem because even though I have a demo account, I cannot change any symbols. It doesn't allow anything besides forex.
I tried making another demo account and Just2Trade doesn't allow me to. I also tried going one-by-one through the other brokers but still couldn't find any besides Just2Trade that offer equity trading. I tried about 15 different brokers from the broker list and all of them were forex/commodities only.
Since I already have a demo accout with Just2Trade, how do I add stock ticker symbols? Take a look at the attached screenshot so you can see what I'm talking about.
Because I have stocks in my demo account with them but I had to confirm/validate my email and phone to open this demo account.
So, you can go to their website and ask them.
------------------------
As to the other brokers so - yes, there are many brokers which are proposing stocks for trading.
I do not remember them all but I am spending a lot of time to find the brokers, to look at the demo accounts and so on.
Did you see my list of the brokers? I am doing it all the time for the long time (to find the brokers, to look at the demo accounts and so on) ...
------------------------
I am sorry - discussion (and especially the recommendation) related to the brokers to use is prohibited on the forum.