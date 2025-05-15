Can't Find Any Profitable EA on MQL5 in past 5 years. - page 3
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Sad that you can't find anything that suits you......So my question will be - Why don't you simply develop your own and your like it seems infinity search will come to an end!
i m completely noob in coding can you teach me please?
Same distributor, same product, same place, but there's always one more profitable than the other.
I reformulate. If you can understand why the two same EA, trading at the same price, on the same broker, with the same vps asking for the same volume won't never ever be perform the same deals, then you may pretend.
I too have purchased many EA's on this site, and only found about 2 profitable (out of about 25), but the risk had to be set so low that it almost wasn't worth using unless you already had millions to invest. I dont regret purchases these EA's however because i have learned to analyze different strategies, which will add to your experience.
But here is the question i should have asked myself years ago. If you have profitable EA, why sell it? I believe it is a headache to support a EA if the strategy already works. Just think about it. Its a waste of time. My EA will make money, so why do i need customer's money and the support, programming, updates, glitch repair, etc. It too much effort when i can just do nothing and let EA run.
I think if i wanted to sell a strategy, i would just open an account and have subscribers. Much less headache and you generate monthly income from subscriber base. Supporting a winning strategy would not be worth the trader's time. Just my theory.
I too have purchased many EA's on this site, and only found about 2 profitable (out of about 25), but the risk had to be set so low that it almost wasn't worth using unless you already had millions to invest. I dont regret purchases these EA's however because i have learned to analyze different strategies, which will add to your experience.
But here is the question i should have asked myself years ago. If you have profitable EA, why sell it? I believe it is a headache to support a EA if the strategy already works. Just think about it. Its a waste of time. My EA will make money, so why do i need customer's money and the support, programming, updates, glitch repair, etc. It too much effort when i can just do nothing and let EA run.
I think if i wanted to sell a strategy, i would just open an account and have subscribers. Much less headache and you generate monthly income from subscriber base. Supporting a winning strategy would not be worth the trader's time. Just my theory.
No you're true. Some like to assume some support, personnally I don't. But to answer very simply ...
You code an EA, you publish it on the market, you sell some of, you use profit from the sale as a deposit for that EA or another = autosufficient business at 0$ cost.
simple if someone was trading for more than 5 years and he learned secrets, why would he really will come to you and tell you "heeya man! i dont know you but how about we sit and i gave you my secret profitable trades.."
i knew a guy holding more than 500k and when i asked him tell me what i can learn, do you use volumes? waves? renko? simply reply to me i use price action and trendlines, man this guy wont wont gave you his secrets at all
i never reply to beg him, man i saw a guy profit from his EA more than 5k a daily he sells me crap EA's i wasted more than 5k of cost and capital in 3 months he is telling me he gave me need update or you will lose i keep paying and paying
i even want to travel to his location to try to do something he won't reveal himself or even would gave you his profitable EA, people who sells you thir EA they dont care about what you lose at all at allllllllllllllll f***k
yes for me FOREX market is profitable but need to follow the rules as every junior trader knows
yes their is EA profitable
but all of that above no know will give you his secrets!!
for me i would advice you to learn:
-volumes strategies, use hidden gap, volume profile from fxcoder
-wyckoff strategy price action
-supp and resistance levels
-classic patterns
-and hedge after you TP of 30-50pip leave your position at low lot size probably it will last for years
previous strategy recommended for cryptoz but works fine for forex
for me i am doing well not that much but still in learning and goodluck
i m completely noob in coding can you teach me please?
I suggest this - start educate yourself by reading books about programming, join webinars or whatever you like. Use google for example to find your way to get educated! It's not that hard to find educational material - the big question and more important, do you really wanna learn? or you just need attention for your not that successful trading history and make people feel sorry for you.....
Instead of complaining start do something about the situation!
Will all due respect and love to everyone, we all have "ideas". But not "profitable ideas".
If anyone does have a profitable idea that has made you make a profit for the last 3 years without blowing up your account, come on friend, materialize yourself here!
:D
I have been in forex since 2012 so i better know what's spam or scam :D
I have beed in forex since last century so I better know :) what's scam and how to create profitable EAs from the profitable manual trading system (and I am not a coder):
Will all due respect and love to everyone, we all have "ideas". But not "profitable ideas".
..
..
There are Raw Ideas. It is the ideas about the following: attach indicators to the chart and see that it may be profitable.
There are Elaborated/Proven Ideas. It is when someone was trading this indicators' setup during the several days/or weeks/or months on demo account (and, in some cases - on real live account). I am not talking abouty backtesting. Raw idea became to be a Elaborated Idea by trading (at least - on demo).
Why to trade? To define the trading rules, and to know: when the system will let you win, and when you will lose by using this system (and why).